Related Program: 
Radio Friends with Paul Pepper

Paul Pepper: Laurie Matthews, "Stamp Out Hunger" Food Drive & Rotary Youth Exchange District 6080

By Paul Pepper 53 minutes ago

Today Paul Pepper visits with retired letter carrier, LAURIE MATTHEWS, about this Saturday's annual "Stamp Out Hunger" food drive. Donate non-perishable foods by placing them on your curb in a paper sack by 9 a.m. for pickup. Nothing in glass containers! Watch for details. At [3:58] AMY JAMMEH and MILLA COSTA tell us about the Rotary Youth Exchange. If you're not familiar with the exchange, Amy tells us that it's a program of the better-known Rotary Club organization, and that local district 6080 is currently host to 11 exchange students from all over the world. Milla is from Brazil. She shares with us her perspective from her nine months in the United States. May 11, 2017

Tags: 
Laurie Matthews
Stamp Out Hunger
Amy Jammeh
Milla Costa
Rotary Youth Exchange
paul pepper
Radio Friends

Related Content

Paul Pepper: Letter Carrier Food Drive & 2016 Bicycle Across Missouri

By Paul Pepper May 9, 2016

Today Paul Pepper visits with LAURIE MATTHEWS about this Saturday's Letter Carrier Food Drive, benefiting locally The Food Bank for Central and Northeast Missouri. This is a nationwide fundraiser, however, so if you get a grocery sack in the mail, fill it up with plastic or canned goods - or even money - and your mail carrier will pick it up! At [3:44] DANITA and GREG WOOD tell us about Bicycle Across Missouri (or, "Big BAM"); it's a six-day, 300 mile ride from St. Joseph to Hannibal. If you're interested in joining about 1,000 other riders on this "rolling music festival," watch for details and see some photos from last year! May 9, 2016

Paul Pepper: Janese Silvey, "Stamp Out Hunger" & Maplewood Barn Children's Theatre Camp

By Paul Pepper Apr 12, 2016

Today Paul Pepper and JANESE SILVEY, Communications Coordinator for The Food Bank of Central and Northeast Missouri, talk about the annual 'Stamp Out Hunger' food drive - a highly successful fundraiser in partnership with the National Association of Letter Carriers. At [5:07] CLARA STARK and JOHN STAPLES tell us what's store for the kiddos at this year's Maplewood Barn Children's Theatre Camp. "We're not just putting on a show," says Clara. Get all the details on this two week experience in three short minutes! April 12, 2016

Paul Pepper: The Food Bank for Central and Northeast Missouri, "Stamp Out Hunger"

By Paul Pepper May 1, 2015

Today Paul Pepper visits with LINDSAY LOPEZ, Executive Director of The Food Bank for Central and Northeast Missouri, about what it takes to support the 114,000 hungry people of Central Missouri every month. Donations are key, and the Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive -  happening May 9th - is one way to help! May 1, 2015