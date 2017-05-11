Paul Pepper: Laurie Matthews, "Stamp Out Hunger" Food Drive & Rotary Youth Exchange District 6080

Today Paul Pepper visits with retired letter carrier, LAURIE MATTHEWS, about this Saturday's annual "Stamp Out Hunger" food drive. Donate non-perishable foods by placing them on your curb in a paper sack by 9 a.m. for pickup. Nothing in glass containers! Watch for details. At [3:58] AMY JAMMEH and MILLA COSTA tell us about the Rotary Youth Exchange. If you're not familiar with the exchange, Amy tells us that it's a program of the better-known Rotary Club organization, and that local district 6080 is currently host to 11 exchange students from all over the world. Milla is from Brazil. She shares with us her perspective from her nine months in the United States. May 11, 2017