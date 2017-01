Today Paul Pepper visits with LINDSAY LOPEZ, Executive Director of The Food Bank for Central and Northeast Missouri, about this year's 'Float Your Boat' fundraiser at Bass Pro Shops in Columbia. Deadline to register is coming up - watch for details! At [3:56] TERRY FOLTZ, Volunteer Recruiter and Trainer for Heart of Missouri CASA, invites everyone to 'The Voices of Callaway,' a singing competition and fundraiser in Fayette. According to CASA's website, this event is an opportunity to raise money and awareness about who CASAs are and the need for more advocates." Online voting begins soon - watch! March 23, 2016