Paul Pepper: The Little Theatre Presents "Treasure Island" & Marilyn McLeod, League of Women Voters

Today Paul Pepper visits with TAMI HARRIS, RN, about the warning signs and symptoms of a stroke. May is 'Stroke Awareness Month,' and so MU Health Care wants us all to know what it means to think 'FAST' - it could save your life. At [3:28] actress LACEY WILLIAMS and director BRIAN HARPER invite everyone to come see "You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown" at The Little Theatre of Jefferson City. In describing this fun, family-friendly show, Brian says that there's "no serious message; it's the cartoon strips on the stage." The curtain goes up on June 8th in the Capital city! May 22, 2017