Today Paul Pepper visits with actors DAVE BOND and EVAN BACKUES, Long John Silver and Jim Hawkins, respectively, from The Little Theatre's production of "Treasure Island"! Even if you're not overly-familiar with Robert Louis Stevenson's 135-year-old tale of pirates and parrots, you'll enjoy this live show! At [3:50] MARILYN McLEOD invites everyone to the next 'Lunch and Learn', January 16th at the Hy-Vee on Conley Road in Columbia. The topic this month is about how to improve non-motorized transportation. January 3, 2018
Paul Pepper: The Little Theatre Presents "Treasure Island" & Marilyn McLeod, League of Women Voters
By Travis McMillen & Paul Pepper • 4 hours ago