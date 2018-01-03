Related Program: 
Radio Friends with Paul Pepper

Paul Pepper: The Little Theatre Presents "Treasure Island" & Marilyn McLeod, League of Women Voters

By & Paul Pepper 4 hours ago

Today Paul Pepper visits with actors DAVE BOND and EVAN BACKUES, Long John Silver and Jim Hawkins, respectively, from The Little Theatre's production of "Treasure Island"! Even if you're not overly-familiar with Robert Louis Stevenson's 135-year-old tale of pirates and parrots, you'll enjoy this live show! At [3:50] MARILYN McLEOD invites everyone to the next 'Lunch and Learn', January 16th at the Hy-Vee on Conley Road in Columbia. The topic this month is about how to improve non-motorized transportation. January 3, 2018

Tags: 
Dave Bond
Evan Backues
The Little Theatre
League of Women Voters
Marilyn McLeod
paul pepper
Radio Friends

Related Content

Paul Pepper: Tami Harris, RN, Stroke Prevention Month & TLTJC's "You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown"

By Paul Pepper May 22, 2017

Today Paul Pepper visits with TAMI HARRIS, RN, about the warning signs and symptoms of a stroke. May is 'Stroke Awareness Month,' and so MU Health Care wants us all to know what it means to think 'FAST' - it could save your life. At [3:28] actress LACEY WILLIAMS and director BRIAN HARPER invite everyone to come see "You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown" at The Little Theatre of Jefferson City. In describing this fun, family-friendly show, Brian says that there's "no serious message; it's the cartoon strips on the stage." The curtain goes up on June 8th in the Capital city! May 22, 2017

Paul Pepper: McCallum Place, "Eating Disorder Week" & TLTJC presents "It Runs in the Family"

By Paul Pepper Feb 13, 2017

Today Paul Pepper visits with DANIELLE WOODS, RN, McCallum Place Eating Disorder Centers, about high schoolers with eating disorders. Danielle tells us that surveys show that about half of the kids in that age bracket do something unhealthy in order to control their weight. National Eating Disorders Awareness Week begins February 26th. At [4:08] actors BRIAN HARPER and JOE SCHNEIDER invite everyone to come see The Little Theater of Jefferson City's latest production, "It Runs in the Family." If you're a fan of farce, you won't want to miss this show! February 13, 2017

Paul Pepper: Nat'l Voter Registration Day & Stephens College School of Performing Arts' 70th Season

By Paul Pepper Sep 19, 2017

Today Paul Pepper visits with MARILYN McLEOD, League of Women Voters, about National Voter Registration Day. Marilyn tells us that while most people are registered, if you're not, September 26th is a good day "to just get it done." If you are looking to 'get it done', the League will be registering people that day at the Columbia Public Library! At [4:14] GAIL HUMPHRIES MARDIROSIAN tells us about Stephens College School of Performing Arts' 70th season, now underway with "Intimate Apparel." Still to come: Blithe Spirit, Anything Goes, Into the Woods and a whole lot more! Watch for details. September 19, 2017