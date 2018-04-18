Related Program: 
Paul Pepper: Louise Sarver, Columbia Art League & Seth Comara and Enola White, "Ain't Misbehavin'"

April 18, 2018

Art in the Park turns 60 this year! The Columbia Art League's LOUISE SARVER says that this year's diamond jubilee celebration will be "big." Also, actor SETH COMARA and assistant director ENOLA WHITE invite everyone to come see Maplewood Barn's production of "Ain't Misbehavin'," opening tomorrow night in Columbia! This musical revue features over 30 songs from early-20th century America. [3:20] April 18, 2018

maplewood barn theatre
Columbia Art League
Louise Sarver
Seth Comara
Enola White
paul pepper
Radio Friends

Paul Pepper: Diana Moxon, Columbia Art League, "Art in the Park 2017"

By Paul Pepper May 30, 2017

Today Paul Pepper visits with DIANA MOXON, Executive Director, Columbia Art League, about the return of 'Art in the Park'. This family-friendly tradition is back in Stephens Lake Park this weekend only. Come for the art, stay for ambiance - and maybe take home a print, sculpture, painting or that unique find. Everything you need to know in 8 short minutes - watch! May 30, 2017

Paul Pepper: Columbia Art League, "Scapes" & Leadership JC's Battle of the Brews 2017

By Paul Pepper May 8, 2017

Today Paul Pepper visits with DIANA MOXON, Executive Director of Columbia Art League, about "Scapes." Diana says this show encompasses all the many different types of 'scapes', such as landscapes, dreamscapes, skyscapes and more. Support the artists by visiting the gallery and maybe taking home your favorite! At [3:37] RYAN McDANIELS tells us about the upcoming Leadership Jefferson City Class of 2017 Battle of the Brews fundraiser for local charities. If you're a fan local and/or home brewed beers, you won't want to miss this popular event! May 8, 2017

Paul Pepper: Children's Grove Photo Contest & Maplewood Barn, "The Ideal Husband"

By Paul Pepper Aug 29, 2017

Today Paul Pepper visits with MICHAEL PORTER and MELISSA HOLYOAK about Children's Grove's annual photography contest! It returns next month with the theme, "All in this Together" which, as Melissa tells us, perfectly captures Children's Grove's mission of 'building a kinder community'. Watch for details! At [4:23] meet "The Ideal Husband"! Maplewood Barn's final show of the season is an Oscar Wilde classic set in the 1890s. Cast members BRIAN BAER and ANNETTE KENDALL tell us how this 19th century-set satire still resonates today! August 29, 2017