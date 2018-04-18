Paul Pepper: Louise Sarver, Columbia Art League & Seth Comara and Enola White, "Ain't Misbehavin'"

Art in the Park turns 60 this year! The Columbia Art League's LOUISE SARVER says that this year's diamond jubilee celebration will be "big." Also, actor SETH COMARA and assistant director ENOLA WHITE invite everyone to come see Maplewood Barn's production of "Ain't Misbehavin'," opening tomorrow night in Columbia! This musical revue features over 30 songs from early-20th century America. [3:20] April 18, 2018
By Travis McMillen & Paul Pepper • 55 seconds ago