Paul Pepper: Louise Sarver, Columbia Art League & Seth Comara and Enola White, "Ain't Misbehavin'"

Today Paul Pepper visits with DIANA MOXON, Executive Director of Columbia Art League, about "Scapes." Diana says this show encompasses all the many different types of 'scapes', such as landscapes, dreamscapes, skyscapes and more. Support the artists by visiting the gallery and maybe taking home your favorite! At [3:37] RYAN McDANIELS tells us about the upcoming Leadership Jefferson City Class of 2017 Battle of the Brews fundraiser for local charities. If you're a fan local and/or home brewed beers, you won't want to miss this popular event! May 8, 2017