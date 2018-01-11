Related Program: 
Radio Friends with Paul Pepper

Paul Pepper: Mar Doering, All Paws Medical and Behavioral Center, "Getting to Know Your Dog"

Today Paul Pepper visits with DR. MAR DOERING, DVM, All Paws Medical and Behavioral Center, about getting to know your dog. Find that little something that the two of you enjoy doing, and your pooch will be set for the day! This is because every dog has a unique "something." When you find out what that is, your bond will be stronger than ever! January 11, 2018

