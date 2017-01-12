Paul Pepper: Mar Doering, All Paws Medical & Behavioral Center, "Resolutions for Your Pets"

Today Paul Pepper visits with MAR DOERING, DVM, All Paws Medical & Behavioral Center, about making New Year's resolutions for your pet. One resolution Mar expands on is better communication. She says, "understand where your pet is coming from (dog or cat or guinea pig or whatever) and try and communicate on their level...they get what we're feeling more than what we're saying." January 12, 2017
