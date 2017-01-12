Related Program: 
Radio Friends with Paul Pepper

Paul Pepper: Mar Doering, All Paws Medical & Behavioral Center, "Resolutions for Your Pets"

By Paul Pepper 1 hour ago
Radio Friends with Paul Pepper
  • Mar Doering
Today Paul Pepper visits with MAR DOERING, DVM, All Paws Medical & Behavioral Center, about making New Year's resolutions for your pet. One resolution Mar expands on is better communication. She says, "understand where your pet is coming from (dog or cat or guinea pig or whatever) and try and communicate on their level...they get what we're feeling more than what we're saying." January 12, 2017

Mar Doering
All Paws Medical and Behaviorial Center
paul pepper
Radio Friends

Paul Pepper: Mar Doering, All Paws Medical & Behavioral Center, "Separation Anxiety"

By Paul Pepper Sep 20, 2016

Today Paul Pepper visits with DR. MAR DOERING, All Paws Medical & Behavioral Center, about separation anxiety in pets. With school back in full swing, your beloved Rover and Fluffy are now left to spend a good portion of the day at home by themselves. How can we make saying goodbye every morning easier for everyone? Dr. Doering has some ideas! September 20, 2016

Paul Pepper: Mar Doering, DVM, "Behavioral Work with Animals"

By Paul Pepper Jul 8, 2016

Today Paul Pepper visits with DR. MAR DOERING, DVM, All Paws, about her life's work studying animal behavior. Mar says, "whether it's a dog or whether it's a cat, if you understand what they need, and you open yourself up to being that calm person they want to be around...it makes a difference." July 8, 2016