Paul Pepper: Marie Robertson, Dancearts & Joe Geist, Ashby-Hodge Gallery of American Art

Today Paul Pepper visits with MARIE ROBERTSON, Director and Co-Owner of Dancearts of Columbia, about their annual, end-of-the-year dance spectacular showcase happening May 26th and 27th at Jesse Auditorium on the MU campus. With 300 people involved, you're bound to know someone (who knows someone) on stage! Watch for details. At [3:45] JOE GEIST, Curator of the Ashby-Hodge Gallery of American Art, invites everyone to "The Art of Collecting," a new show featuring 35 works of art - including an etching by Rembrandt - from Bill and Martha Holman's personal collection! Check it out now through July 20 on the Central Methodist campus in Fayette! May 10, 2017

