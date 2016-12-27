Today Paul Pepper visits with MARY HUSSMANN and SUTU FORTE about the City of Columbia's New Year's Day Festival! The familiar New Year's Eve tradition is no more, but since this town is bursting with talent, you won't want to miss this new effort featuring local performers - including Sutu! She will kick off the fun by playing the entire "piano solo/concerto arrangement" of 'Rhapsody in Blue'. Watch for details! December 27, 2016
Paul Pepper: Mary Hussmann and Sutu Forte, New Year's Day Festival 2017
By Paul Pepper • 2 minutes ago