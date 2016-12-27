Related Program: 
Paul Pepper: Mary Hussmann and Sutu Forte, New Year's Day Festival 2017

  • Mary Hussmann and Sutu Forte
    Mary Hussmann and Sutu Forte

Today Paul Pepper visits with MARY HUSSMANN and SUTU FORTE about the City of Columbia's New Year's Day Festival! The familiar New Year's Eve tradition is no more, but since this town is bursting with talent, you won't want to miss this new effort featuring local performers - including Sutu! She will kick off the fun by playing the entire "piano solo/concerto arrangement" of 'Rhapsody in Blue'. Watch for details! December 27, 2016

Mary Hussmann
Sutu Forte
paul pepper
Related Content

Paul Pepper: Sutu Forte's Concert for the Wild & Columbia Art League

By Paul Pepper Jun 21, 2016

Today Paul Pepper visits with local pianist/musician-extraordinaire, SUTU FORTE, about her efforts to bring awareness to the local wildlife. Her planned concert this Saturday will be "an opportunity for you to experience your 'wild' side." Watch for details! At [5:03] Columbia Art League Executive Director, DIANA MOXON, takes a moment to thank everyone for the "smoothest" Art in the Park ever, and to invite everyone to this Saturday's opening reception for their latest show (that has no theme)! June 21, 2016

Paul Pepper: Melynda Lotven, "Fall Into Art" & Sutu Forte, "Sutu, Seriously"

By Paul Pepper Nov 12, 2015

Today Paul Pepper visits with MELYNDA LOTVEN (lovingly referred to as "The Gourd Goddess") about Fall Into Art, a craft show+ this weekend at Parkade Center that Melynda describes as "a marriage between education and music and art - wonderful art." At [4:16] SUTU FORTE invites everyone to attend "Sutu, Seriously," a solo recital (encouraged by local columnist Bill Clark - watch the segment for the story) November 23rd at the Boone County Historical Society. November 12, 2015

Paul Pepper: 2015 Cancer Research Symposium & Sutu Forte's 'Flower Power Walk'

By Paul Pepper Apr 22, 2015

Today Paul Pepper welcomes back Missouri Cures's MARGARET TOLLERTON, who invites everyone to the 2015 Cancer Research Symposium in St. Louis. If you have an interest in cutting-edge cancer research, you should attend this FREE event! At [4:21] SUTU FORTE invites everyone over to her place for the Flower Power Walk on Saturday, May 2nd. Show up ready to express your appreciation for Mother Nature, or just come and enjoy what others have to say! April 22, 2015