Paul Pepper: Mary Hussmann and Sutu Forte, New Year's Day Festival 2017

Today Paul Pepper visits with local pianist/musician-extraordinaire, SUTU FORTE, about her efforts to bring awareness to the local wildlife. Her planned concert this Saturday will be "an opportunity for you to experience your 'wild' side." Watch for details! At [5:03] Columbia Art League Executive Director, DIANA MOXON, takes a moment to thank everyone for the "smoothest" Art in the Park ever, and to invite everyone to this Saturday's opening reception for their latest show (that has no theme)! June 21, 2016