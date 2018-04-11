Cindy Sheltmire invites everyone to a free talk by Maryl Walters, an international speaker on spirituality, tomorrow night at the ARC in Columbia. Maryl will speak on issues affected by, and changed by, believing in the power of divine love. Also, actress JESSI GREEN tells us about Capital City Productions' "Boeing Boeing," a comedy set during the jet age of the 1960s. Can a bachelor engaged to three stewardesses keep them apart? Find out when the curtain goes up tomorrow night! [4:27] April 11, 2018
Paul Pepper: Maryl Walters Lecture & Capital City Productions presents "Boeing Boeing"
By Travis McMillen & Paul Pepper • 1 minute ago