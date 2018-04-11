Related Program: 
Radio Friends with Paul Pepper

Paul Pepper: Maryl Walters Lecture & Capital City Productions presents "Boeing Boeing"

By & Paul Pepper 1 minute ago

Cindy Sheltmire invites everyone to a free talk by Maryl Walters, an international speaker on spirituality, tomorrow night at the ARC in Columbia. Maryl will speak on issues affected by, and changed by, believing in the power of divine love. Also, actress JESSI GREEN tells us about Capital City Productions' "Boeing Boeing," a comedy set during the jet age of the 1960s. Can a bachelor engaged to three stewardesses keep them apart? Find out when the curtain goes up tomorrow night! [4:27] April 11, 2018

Paul Pepper: Nick Foster, Voluntary Action Center & Dick Dalton, CCP's "A Christmas Carol"

By & Paul Pepper Dec 4, 2017

Today Paul Pepper visits with NICK FOSTER, Executive Director of Voluntary Action Center, about the need for more people to sponsor a family this Christmas. Even if you can't do the shopping yourself, a monetary donation or a gift card will still go a long way in making someone's holiday season extra-special! At [4:34] DICK DALTON invites everyone to come see Capital City Productions' take on 'A Christmas Carol'. According to Dick, musical director Brandon Sankpill has chosen music that isn't necessarily Christmas music to further this modern-day retelling of the classic story. December 4, 2017

Paul Pepper: Mid-Missouri Health Expo & Capital City Players, "Sweeney Todd"

By & Paul Pepper Oct 3, 2017

Today Paul Pepper visits with CHRISTINE SEWELL about the Mid-Missouri Health Expo happening this Saturday at the Parkade Event Center in Columbia. Christine says, "this family-friendly, fun, interactive event" is a one-stop shop for "free vital health screenings and health education resources to everyone in our community." At [4:23] actors ADAM and KENDRA SHIELDS invite everyone to come see "Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street." This gothic thriller musical is the latest from Capital City Productions. Adam says it'll be a "bloody good time!" October 3, 2017

Paul Pepper: Capital City Productions, "Beauty and the Beast" & "Through the Eyes of a Poet"

By Paul Pepper Aug 7, 2017

Today Paul Pepper visits with Capital City Productions actors BRANDON SANKPILL and JOSHUA LEHTO about "Beauty and the Beast," opening this Thursday at the Shikles Center in Jefferson City. This cast of 38 is ready to sing, soar, dance and delight audiences of all ages! At [4:24] WALTER BARGEN and TRACY EICHHORN invite everyone to "Through the Eyes of a Poet" at the Mid-Missouri Arts Alliance gallery in Ashland. Walter tells us that this hands-on workshop will be a chance for artists of all kinds to express themselves using his original poetry and prose. August 7, 2017