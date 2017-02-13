Paul Pepper: McCallum Place, "Eating Disorder Week" & TLTJC presents "It Runs in the Family"

Today Paul Pepper visits with DANIELLE WOODS, RN about the mission behind McCallum Place Eating Disorder Centers. There's a 'large spectrum' of eating disorders, and how it affects you has a lot to do with the makeup of your brain. Our online lives plays a role, too; as Danielle says, "instead of really focusing on loving ourselves and the body that we're in, a lot of times we shift our attention to looking like something else that we think society wants us to look like." Plus, find out about the upcoming NEDA Walk in Columbia! At [4:40] KIMBERLY GRIFFIN and RICARDO COSTA invite everyone to Bradford Research Center's annual "Organic Field Day" August 11th. The highlight this year will be chemical-free weed control - watch for details! August 3, 2016