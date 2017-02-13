Related Program: 
Radio Friends with Paul Pepper

Paul Pepper: McCallum Place, "Eating Disorder Week" & TLTJC presents "It Runs in the Family"

By Paul Pepper 39 minutes ago

Today Paul Pepper visits with DANIELLE WOODS, RN, McCallum Place Eating Disorder Centers, about high schoolers with eating disorders. Danielle tells us that surveys show that about half of the kids in that age bracket do something unhealthy in order to control their weight. National Eating Disorders Awareness Week begins February 26th. At [4:08] actors BRIAN HARPER and JOE SCHNEIDER invite everyone to come see The Little Theater of Jefferson City's latest production, "It Runs in the Family." If you're a fan of farce, you won't want to miss this show! February 13, 2017

