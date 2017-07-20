Today Paul Pepper visits with MEGAN McCONACHIE, Columbia Convention and Visitors Bureau, about the many activities planned for the weekend before the total solar eclipse that's happening on August 21st! Don't miss out on a bike ride, a 5K and, of course, a "Totality Music Festival." Watch for details! At [4:00] JEFF MORAN, a.k.a. "Dr. Chordate," performs his original song, "E-Clipse-O," that he dedicates to the solar eclipse experience. July 20, 2017
Paul Pepper: Megan McConachie, "Solar Eclipse" & Dr. Chordate, "E-Clipse-O" (Performance)
By Paul Pepper • 1 hour ago