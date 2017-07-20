Related Program: 
Radio Friends with Paul Pepper

Paul Pepper: Megan McConachie, "Solar Eclipse" & Dr. Chordate, "E-Clipse-O" (Performance)

By Paul Pepper 1 hour ago

Today Paul Pepper visits with MEGAN McCONACHIE, Columbia Convention and Visitors Bureau, about the many activities planned for the weekend before the total solar eclipse that's happening on August 21st! Don't miss out on a bike ride, a 5K and, of course, a "Totality Music Festival." Watch for details! At [4:00] JEFF MORAN, a.k.a. "Dr. Chordate," performs his original song, "E-Clipse-O," that he dedicates to the solar eclipse experience. July 20, 2017

Tags: 
Megan McConachie
solar eclipse
Jeff Moran
Dr. Chordate
paul pepper
Radio Friends

Related Content

Paul Pepper: Megan McConachie, "Solar Eclipse" & Hickman High Theatre, "Peter and the Starcatcher"

By Paul Pepper Apr 25, 2017

Today Paul Pepper visits with MEGAN McCONACHIE, Columbia Convention and Visitors Bureau, about the total solar eclipse happening this August. "This is a great tourism opportunity for Columbia, so we're really going to take advantage of that." Get details on what's sure to be a festive couple of days! At [4:29] student actors LAUREN WAGNER and ETHAN SOLOMON invite everyone to come see Hickman High School Theatre's production of "Peter and the Starcatcher." 'Peter' is 'Peter Pan', and as with any good origin story, "everything is explained." See it this weekend only! April 25, 2017

Paul Pepper: Jeff Moran, Mobility Worldwide & Maplewood Barn Theatre, "A Raisin in the Sun"

By Paul Pepper Apr 24, 2017

Today Paul Pepper welcomes back Mobility Worldwide's JEFF MORAN. Jeff is fresh off a trip to Kenya where he delivered more than 150 personal energy transportation (PET) carts to disabled people. Hear about some of their stories and find out how you can get involved! At [4:13] director ERICA BRUINGTON and actor JOSH RUNNELS invite everyone to come see "A Raisin in the Sun" at Maplewood Barn Theatre starting this Thursday in Columbia. Josh says you'll leave feeling inspired; Erica says this play will give you hope. April 24, 2017