Paul Pepper: Megan McConachie, "Solar Eclipse" & Dr. Chordate, "E-Clipse-O" (Performance)

Today Paul Pepper visits with MEGAN McCONACHIE, Columbia Convention and Visitors Bureau, about the total solar eclipse happening this August. "This is a great tourism opportunity for Columbia, so we're really going to take advantage of that." Get details on what's sure to be a festive couple of days! At [4:29] student actors LAUREN WAGNER and ETHAN SOLOMON invite everyone to come see Hickman High School Theatre's production of "Peter and the Starcatcher." 'Peter' is 'Peter Pan', and as with any good origin story, "everything is explained." See it this weekend only! April 25, 2017