Paul Pepper: Mel Zelenak, 2018 Financial Resolutions & Scott Miniea, ACA's Special Enrollment Period

Today Paul Pepper visits with NANETTE WARD, Central Missouri Stop Human Trafficking Coalition, about four things to remember during the month of December, including: where to shop for 'fair trade' products, and why you should download the 'traffickcam' app for your smartphone. At [4:50] SCOTT MINIEA, Program Manager at Insurance Counseling Services, invites everyone to come learn about the Affordable Care Act at the Columbia Public Library. This free service is designed to keep you in-the-know when it comes to all-things health insurance. December 8, 2017