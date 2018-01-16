Paul Pepper: Mel Zelenak, 2018 Financial Resolutions & Scott Miniea, ACA's Special Enrollment Period

Today Paul Pepper visits with our resident money man, MEL ZELENAK, about good financial resolutions you should make right now for 2018! Get his take on low-cost index funds and the American Heart Association's amount you'll save by staying healthy. At [4:44] SCOTT MINIEA, Insurance Counseling Services, talks about a special enrollment period for those who, for example, let their 2017 Affordable Care Act plan lapse. Other circumstances apply - watch for details! January 16, 2018
By Travis McMillen & Paul Pepper • 6 hours ago