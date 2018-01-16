Related Program: 
Radio Friends with Paul Pepper

Paul Pepper: Mel Zelenak, 2018 Financial Resolutions & Scott Miniea, ACA's Special Enrollment Period

By & Paul Pepper 6 hours ago

Today Paul Pepper visits with our resident money man, MEL ZELENAK, about good financial resolutions you should make right now for 2018! Get his take on low-cost index funds and the American Heart Association's amount you'll save by staying healthy. At [4:44] SCOTT MINIEA, Insurance Counseling Services, talks about a special enrollment period for those who, for example, let their 2017 Affordable Care Act plan lapse. Other circumstances apply - watch for details! January 16, 2018

Tags: 
Mel Zelenak
Scott Miniea
Insurance Counseling Services
Consumer News
paul pepper
Radio Friends

Related Content

Paul Pepper: Mel Zelenak, Consumer and Travel News, "VacationsToGo.com"

By & Paul Pepper Dec 7, 2017

Today Paul Pepper visits with our consumer and travel expert, MEL ZELENAK. Mel touches on a number of topics, including: fee-only financial planners, where to find the best return on your investments (according to Jack Bogle), the "world's largest cruise agency" and a look ahead to 2018! December 7, 2017

Paul Pepper: Mel Zelenak, Consumer and Travel News, "Budgeting Extra Costs"

By & Paul Pepper Oct 18, 2017

Today Paul Pepper visits with MEL ZELENAK about ways you can identify, and then plan for, extra costs that maybe you don't see coming when you travel. Maximize your vacation budget with these helpful tips! October 18, 2017

Paul Pepper: Nanette Ward, CMSHTC & Scott Miniea, Insurance Counseling Services

By & Paul Pepper Dec 8, 2017

Today Paul Pepper visits with NANETTE WARD, Central Missouri Stop Human Trafficking Coalition, about four things to remember during the month of December, including: where to shop for 'fair trade' products, and why you should download the 'traffickcam' app for your smartphone. At [4:50] SCOTT MINIEA, Program Manager at Insurance Counseling Services, invites everyone to come learn about the Affordable Care Act at the Columbia Public Library. This free service is designed to keep you in-the-know when it comes to all-things health insurance. December 8, 2017