Paul Pepper: Melanie Knocke and Rex Beltz, CPS Planetarium, "Saturday Morning Science"

Today Paul Pepper welcomes back MELANIE KNOCKE and REX BELTZ, who are fresh off their trip aboard NASA's Stratospheric Observatory for Infrared Astronomy, or SOFIA, a modified Boeing 747 with a 100" telescope on board. Melanie and Rex take us behind the scenes of this "trip of a lifetime," which consisted of two, almost 10-hour flights off the coast of Southern California. December 7, 2016