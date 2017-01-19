Today Paul Pepper welcomes back Columbia Public Schools teachers MELANIE KNOCKE and REX BELTZ! Still fresh off their trip aboard NASA's 'Stratospheric Observatory for Infrared Astronomy', or SOFIA, Melanie and Rex will share their story once more at the kickoff to the 2017 Saturday Morning Science series January 28th at the Bond Life Sciences Center in Columbia. Today they talk about just what is "infrared astronomy" - watch! January 19, 2017
Paul Pepper: Melanie Knocke and Rex Beltz, CPS Planetarium, "Saturday Morning Science"
