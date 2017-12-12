Paul Pepper: Merideth Lehman, Children's Hospital & Southside Philharmonic Orchestra, The Nutcracker

Today Paul Pepper welcomes back PATRICK CLARK, Artistic Director and Conductor of the Southside Philharmonic Orchestra. Patrick invites everyone to their second-ever concert tomorrow night in Jefferson City! A choral ensemble, featuring current and former MU School of Music students, will join the orchestra in performing Bach's Mass in B minor, which Patrick calls, "a magnificent masterpiece." At [4:11] MEGAN SCHRAEDLEY and MICHAEL FINK stop by to give us a sneak preview of what they'll be talking about at next Wednesday's Science on Tap CoMo event at the Craft Beer Cellar in downtown Columbia! Megan's focus will be food insecurities; Michael will discuss gene therapy in the cornea. Two perfect conversations to have over a couple of brewskis, don't you think? April 20, 2017