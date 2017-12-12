Related Program: 
Radio Friends with Paul Pepper

Paul Pepper: Merideth Lehman, Children's Hospital & Southside Philharmonic Orchestra, The Nutcracker

By & Paul Pepper 46 minutes ago

Today Paul Pepper visits with MERIDETH LEHMAN, Child Life Program Coordinator at MU's Children's Hospital, about "Beads of Courage" and "Caleb's Pitch," two programs that let children with a chronic illness be children without a chronic illness, if only for a little while. At [4:51] PATRICK CLARK invites everyone to the Southside Philharmonic Orchestra's production of "The Nutcracker," starring Dancers' Alley! You've only got two chances to see this classic Christmas story come to life on stage at the Miller Performing Arts Center in Jefferson City! December 12, 2017

