Related Program: 
Radio Friends with Paul Pepper

Paul Pepper: Mike Powell, Greenbelt Land Trust & 2017 Mature Living Festival

By & Paul Pepper 1 hour ago

Today Paul Pepper visits with MIKE POWELL from the Greenbelt Land Trust of Mid-Missouri. What is a greenbelt land trust? Mike tells us it's a "local non-profit conservation organization that works with public and private landowners to protect agricultural and natural spaces for future generations." Join them at their first annual Deep Roots Dinner October 15th at Maplewood Barn in Columbia. Watch for details! At [4:29] ROSE VOMUND, Boone County Council on Aging, and BRETT HAYES, Mizzou Therapy Services, invite everyone to the 27th annual Mature Living Festival October 13th at Parkade Event Center. There will be something for everyone thanks to this year's presenting sponsor, MU Health Care! October 5, 2017

Tags: 
Mike Powell
Greenbelt Land Trust
Deep Roots Dinner
Rose Vomund
Brett Hayes
Mature Living Festival
paul pepper
Radio Friends

Related Content

Paul Pepper: GreenHouse Theatre Project, "Dark Creation" & SIL's "Kitchens in Bloom 2017"

By Paul Pepper May 1, 2017

Today Paul Pepper visits with ELIZABETH BRAATEN PALMIERI, Artistic Director of GreenHouse Theatre Project, about "Dark Creation: The Mary Shelley Project." This original production was written by Elizabeth and 'GreenHouse' co-founder, Emily Adams. See it this weekend beneath the vaulted ceilings inside Muse Clothing store on 9th St. in downtown Columbia! At [3:32] ROSE VOMUND and ANGELA HOLLOWAY join us with details about this Sunday's 'Kitchens in Bloom' fundraiser for Services for Independent Living. Get a sneak peek inside one of the four kitchens on the tour, courtesy of Kerry Bramon Remodeling and Design! May 1, 2017

Paul Pepper: Jennifer Bean, CMAND, "Spending Your Calories" & SIL's In-Home Services Program

By Paul Pepper Dec 13, 2016

Today Paul Pepper welcomes back JENNIFER BEAN, Dietician with the Central Missouri Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics! Jennifer recommends that you spend your calories on what only comes around during the holiday season (i.e. Grandma's pie), because "you can have mashed potatoes any day of the year." Watch for more tips! At [5:25] ROSE VOMUND returns with information about Services for Independent Living's in-home services program. Are you in need of a nurse or direct support professional to come to you? If you're Medicaid-approved, SIL can help! December 13, 2016

Paul Pepper: MU Theatre, "Much Ado About Nothing" & SIL's 'Kitchens In Bloom' Homes Tour

By Paul Pepper Apr 26, 2016

Today Paul Pepper visits with HEATHER CARVER, Department Chair of MU Theatre, about their production of Shakespeare's "Much Ado About Nothing." According to Heather, director of the show, Cheryl Black, has put a doo wop twist on this popular romantic comedy! At [4:30] ANGELA HOLLOWAY and ROSE VOMUND take us inside one of five remodel jobs featured on this year's "Kitchens in Bloom" homes tour! This important fundraiser for Services for Independent Living hopes to raise $25,000. April 26, 2016