Paul Pepper: Mike Powell, Greenbelt Land Trust & 2017 Mature Living Festival

Today Paul Pepper welcomes back JENNIFER BEAN, Dietician with the Central Missouri Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics! Jennifer recommends that you spend your calories on what only comes around during the holiday season (i.e. Grandma's pie), because "you can have mashed potatoes any day of the year." Watch for more tips! At [5:25] ROSE VOMUND returns with information about Services for Independent Living's in-home services program. Are you in need of a nurse or direct support professional to come to you? If you're Medicaid-approved, SIL can help! December 13, 2016