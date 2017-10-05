Today Paul Pepper visits with MIKE POWELL from the Greenbelt Land Trust of Mid-Missouri. What is a greenbelt land trust? Mike tells us it's a "local non-profit conservation organization that works with public and private landowners to protect agricultural and natural spaces for future generations." Join them at their first annual Deep Roots Dinner October 15th at Maplewood Barn in Columbia. Watch for details! At [4:29] ROSE VOMUND, Boone County Council on Aging, and BRETT HAYES, Mizzou Therapy Services, invite everyone to the 27th annual Mature Living Festival October 13th at Parkade Event Center. There will be something for everyone thanks to this year's presenting sponsor, MU Health Care! October 5, 2017
Paul Pepper: Mike Powell, Greenbelt Land Trust & 2017 Mature Living Festival
By Travis McMillen & Paul Pepper • 1 hour ago