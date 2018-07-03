Did you know University of Missouri Extension provides a business counseling service free of charge? SOO KOON LEE is here to tell us more about what the Missouri Small Business and Technology Centers can do for you! Also, The Missouri Symphony's popular Hot Summer Nights series is well underway, but there's still a lot more to go, including a dance party on Ninth Street! Guest: JANE WHITESIDES (4:46) July 3, 2018
Paul Pepper: Missouri Small Business and Tech Development Centers & Hot Summer Nights Halfway Point
By Travis McMillen & Paul Pepper