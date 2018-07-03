Paul Pepper: Missouri Small Business and Tech Development Centers & Hot Summer Nights Halfway Point

Today Paul Pepper visits with TERI WALDEN, Executive Director of EnCircle Technologies, about the mission behind the program and who they aim to serve and why. If you'd like to make a monetary donation to this organization, you can throughout the month of December by way of the CoMoGives campaign - watch for details! At [3:49] JANE WHITESIDES invites everyone to the Missouri Symphony Society's annual "Symphony of Toys" concert happening this Sunday at the Missouri Theatre. This "Columbia tradition" features a lot of music, and even an appearance by Santa! Children who bring an unwrapped toy get in for free. December 13, 2017