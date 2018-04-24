Paul Pepper: MU Theatre opens "The Rimers of Eldritch" & Hannah Reeves, Sager | Braudis Gallery

Related Program: 
DR. DAVID CRESPY tells us about "The Rimers of Eldritch," opening tomorrow night at the Rhynsburger Theatre on the MU campus. David says that each performance will, in some way, celebrate the life of its writer, Lanford Wilson! Plus, HANNAH REEVES invites everyone to the final days of the Cuban Contemporary Exhibit at Sager | Braudis Gallery in Columbia. The works of art featured were brought over from Cuba by Hannah and her team! (4:29) April 24, 2018

