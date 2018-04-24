Paul Pepper: MU Theatre opens "The Rimers of Eldritch" & Hannah Reeves, Sager | Braudis Gallery

Today Paul Pepper visits with TARA FLYNN, MD, MU Health Care, about the current flu season, and what you need to know to keep yourself healthy! Dr. Flynn says, "many of us can ride out the flu," and that sometimes the best medicine is simply staying hydrated and getting plenty of rest. At [4:21] HANNAH REEVES reminds everyone that there are only three days left to see the Masters Exhibit at Sager | Braudis Gallery in downtown Columbia! Once that closes and 2018 begins, the gallery shifts to monthly exhibits, "effectively doubling the number of artists represented." Watch for details! December 27, 2017