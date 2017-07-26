Related Program: 
Radio Friends with Paul Pepper

Paul Pepper: Nadia Navarette-Tindall, "Host Plants" & Phoenix Health Programs, "Opioid Update"

By Paul Pepper 1 hour ago

Today Paul Pepper visits with NADIA NAVARETTE-TINDALL about the many native plants that can also act as "host plants" for caterpillars. One of the plants in the studio, for example, is wafer ash (ptelea trifoliata); Nadia says it's the perfect home for the giant swallowtail caterpillar. If you'd like to plant this or any of her other suggestions in your own yard, watch for details! At [4:26] HEATHER HARLAN, Phoenix Health Programs, tells us about a new program (in conjunction with Heart of Missouri United Way) that creates a 24 hour "crisis bed" for those with opioid addiction issues in need of treatment beyond just a "beating heart." July 26, 2017

Tags: 
Nadia Navarrete-Tindall
heather harlan
Phoenix Health Programs
Native plants
paul pepper
Radio Friends

Related Content

Paul Pepper: Nadia Navarrete-Tindall, "Milkweed" & Rotary Youth Exchange, "Being a Host Family"

By Paul Pepper Jul 3, 2017

Today Paul Pepper visits with NADIA NAVARRETE-TINDALL about the importance of milkweed in the life of the monarch butterfly. If you're thinking about planting milkweed in your yard, Nadia's advice is a good first step in successfully adapting all kinds of milkweed to your garden. At [4:44] KELLY LANCEY and JACKIE VERDUN talk about what it's like being a "host family" to an exchange student who's taking part in the Rotary Youth Exchange. If it's something you'd like to do, too, we tell you how - watch! July 3, 2017

Paul Pepper: Heather Harlan, Phoenix Health Programs & Maplewood Barn, "Laughing Stock"

By Paul Pepper Jun 27, 2017

Today Paul Pepper visits with HEATHER HARLAN, Phoenix Health Programs, about a new approach to helping family members who are, in turn, helping loved ones who are suffering from substance abuse issues and may not want to seek professional counseling themselves. At [4:04] actors BARB TUTTLE and LARRY SHAW invite everyone to come see Maplewood Barn's production of "Laughing Stock"! The very meta storyline - behind-the-scenes struggles at a local theatre company - will keep you 'laughing' from start to finish. Curtain goes up this Thursday! June 27, 2017

Paul Pepper: Kids in the Kitchen: Cinco De Mayo Edition & Opioid Epidemic, Phoenix Health Programs

By Paul Pepper Apr 19, 2017

Today Paul Pepper visits with KRISTEN EIFFERT, Central Missouri Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics, about another 'Kids in the Kitchen' class happening April 29th at the Columbia Public Library! It'll be a Cinco De Mayo theme, so get ready to make four different Mexican-style recipes! At [3:12] HEATHER HARLAN, Phoenix Health Programs, Inc., sheds a little light on the recent opioid epidemic, and provides three myths. For some perspective, did you know 1,066 Missourians died of an opioid overdose in 2015? Do you know why? Heather says it's because there's been a "perfect storm of science and policy." April 19, 2017