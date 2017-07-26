Paul Pepper: Nadia Navarette-Tindall, "Host Plants" & Phoenix Health Programs, "Opioid Update"

Today Paul Pepper visits with NADIA NAVARETTE-TINDALL about the many native plants that can also act as "host plants" for caterpillars. One of the plants in the studio, for example, is wafer ash (ptelea trifoliata); Nadia says it's the perfect home for the giant swallowtail caterpillar. If you'd like to plant this or any of her other suggestions in your own yard, watch for details! At [4:26] HEATHER HARLAN, Phoenix Health Programs, tells us about a new program (in conjunction with Heart of Missouri United Way) that creates a 24 hour "crisis bed" for those with opioid addiction issues in need of treatment beyond just a "beating heart." July 26, 2017