Today Paul Pepper welcomes back NANETTE WARD, a volunteer with Central Missouri Stop Human Trafficking Coalition. January is National Slavery and Human Trafficking Prevention Month, and in Missouri, it's also Sex Trafficking Awareness Month. To honor those affected, the Coalition is hosting an event featuring author/activist Christine McDonald at the Columbia Public Library January 26th. Watch for details! January 13, 2017
Paul Pepper: Nanette Ward, CMSHTC, "Nat'l Slavery and Human Trafficking Prevention Month"
By Paul Pepper • 1 minute ago