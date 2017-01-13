Paul Pepper: Nanette Ward, CMSHTC, "Nat'l Slavery and Human Trafficking Prevention Month"

Today Paul Pepper visits with NANETTE WARD, Central Missouri Stop Human Trafficking Coalition, about the need for "everyday heroes." Nanette advises potential heroes to stay engaged when they see signs of trafficking, but not interfere: "They (the victims) might not want help right away. They are so afraid for their life...to be someone who is real engaged in this, you have to realize it may be several times before you meet that person or have an opportunity to interact...to gain that trust." Needless to say this is a difficult, but worthy, cause. October 7, 2016