Paul Pepper: Nanette Ward, CMSHTC, "Nat'l Slavery and Human Trafficking Prevention Month"

By Paul Pepper 1 minute ago
Today Paul Pepper welcomes back NANETTE WARD, a volunteer with Central Missouri Stop Human Trafficking Coalition. January is National Slavery and Human Trafficking Prevention Month, and in Missouri, it's also Sex Trafficking Awareness Month. To honor those affected, the Coalition is hosting an event featuring author/activist Christine McDonald at the Columbia Public Library January 26th. Watch for details! January 13, 2017

Paul Pepper: Nanette Ward, Central Missouri Stop Human Trafficking Coalition, "Everyday Heroes"

By Paul Pepper Oct 7, 2016

Today Paul Pepper visits with NANETTE WARD, Central Missouri Stop Human Trafficking Coalition, about the need for "everyday heroes." Nanette advises potential heroes to stay engaged when they see signs of trafficking, but not interfere: "They (the victims) might not want help right away. They are so afraid for their life...to be someone who is real engaged in this, you have to realize it may be several times before you meet that person or have an opportunity to interact...to gain that trust." Needless to say this is a difficult, but worthy, cause. October 7, 2016

Paul Pepper: Nanette Ward, Central Missouri Stop Human Trafficking Coalition, "TraffickCam App"

By Paul Pepper Aug 2, 2016

Today Paul Pepper and NANETTE WARD, Central Missouri Stop Human Trafficking Coalition, talk about the latest efforts to stop human trafficking - this time in the form of an app for your smartphone. In short, "TraffickCam" enables users to photograph their hotel rooms and upload the photos to a database that investigators can use to find victims when a crime occurs. Watch for details! August 2, 2016

Paul Pepper: Nanette Ward, Central Missouri Stop Human Trafficking Coalition, "How Do You Know?"

By Paul Pepper May 27, 2016

Today Paul Pepper welcomes back NANETTE WARD, Central Missouri Stop Human Trafficking Coalition. How do you know you when you're witnessing trafficking? What are the signs? What part does social media play? And what can you do about it? Answers to those questions and more in this important interview - watch! May 27, 2016