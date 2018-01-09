Today Paul Pepper visits with NICK FOSTER, Executive Director, Voluntary Action Center, about the upcoming 'Homes For Computers' program. To qualify, you must live in Columbia; you must have a school-aged child; and you must currently be without a computer in the home. 40 families received a computer in 2016. Watch for details! January 9, 2018
Paul Pepper: Nick Foster, Voluntary Action Center, "Homes For Computers 2018"
By Travis McMillen & Paul Pepper • 3 hours ago
