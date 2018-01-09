Related Program: 
Paul Pepper: Nick Foster, Voluntary Action Center, "Homes For Computers 2018"

Today Paul Pepper visits with NICK FOSTER, Executive Director, Voluntary Action Center, about the upcoming 'Homes For Computers' program. To qualify, you must live in Columbia; you must have a school-aged child; and you must currently be without a computer in the home. 40 families received a computer in 2016. Watch for details! January 9, 2018

Paul Pepper: Nick Foster, Voluntary Action Center & Dick Dalton, CCP's "A Christmas Carol"

By & Paul Pepper Dec 4, 2017

Today Paul Pepper visits with NICK FOSTER, Executive Director of Voluntary Action Center, about the need for more people to sponsor a family this Christmas. Even if you can't do the shopping yourself, a monetary donation or a gift card will still go a long way in making someone's holiday season extra-special! At [4:34] DICK DALTON invites everyone to come see Capital City Productions' take on 'A Christmas Carol'. According to Dick, musical director Brandon Sankpill has chosen music that isn't necessarily Christmas music to further this modern-day retelling of the classic story. December 4, 2017

Paul Pepper: Nick Foster, Voluntary Action Center & SHSofMO, Artwork by Robert Bussabarger

By & Paul Pepper Nov 3, 2017

Today Paul Pepper visits with NICK FOSTER, Executive Director of Voluntary Action Center, about tomorrow's Warm Up Columbia event at the Armory in downtown Columbia. If your family qualifies for free coats, hats, scarves, blankets and more, now is your chance to collect. Watch for details! At [3:33] JOAN STACK and GREIG THOMPSON invite everyone to come visit the State Historical Society's latest exhibit dedicated to local artist and veteran, Robert Bussabarger. Bussabarger's work is a reflection of his time spent in the military during WWII. November 3, 2017

Paul Pepper: Maples Rep Theatre's Fall Season & Voluntary Action Center, "Warm Up Columbia"

By Paul Pepper Aug 30, 2017

Today Paul Pepper visits with TODD DAVISON, Artistic Director of Maples Repertory Theatre, about their upcoming fall season! Three great shows and two special events are guaranteed to entertain. Watch for details! At [4:33] NICK FOSTER, Executive Director of Voluntary Action Center, tells us about a couple of annual programs in which you can get involved. 'Warm Up Columbia' is in need of gently-used winter-related items; and the 'Holiday Program' will soon be looking for volunteers to adopt a family. August 30, 2017