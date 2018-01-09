Paul Pepper: Nick Foster, Voluntary Action Center, "Homes For Computers 2018"

Today Paul Pepper visits with NICK FOSTER, Executive Director of Voluntary Action Center, about the need for more people to sponsor a family this Christmas. Even if you can't do the shopping yourself, a monetary donation or a gift card will still go a long way in making someone's holiday season extra-special! At [4:34] DICK DALTON invites everyone to come see Capital City Productions' take on 'A Christmas Carol'. According to Dick, musical director Brandon Sankpill has chosen music that isn't necessarily Christmas music to further this modern-day retelling of the classic story. December 4, 2017