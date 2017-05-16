Paul Pepper: Nick Foster, Voluntary Action Center & Shristi Bashista, Centro Latino

Today Paul Pepper welcomes 11th-grader SHRISTI BASHISTA, a "youth ambassador" with Partners of the Americas. Shristi tells us about her latest trip to Colombia, why she got involved with 'Partners' and why you should consider applying! She says, "I have always considered myself a 'world citizen'...and my goal in life is to help the world...and the best way to do that is to meet people from around the world." At [4:19] HEATHER HARLAN, Phoenix Health Programs, returns with the four 'Es' to look out for when "thinking about treatment for young people." It's great advice - watch! August 11, 2016