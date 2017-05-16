Paul Pepper: Nick Foster, Voluntary Action Center & Shristi Bashista, Centro Latino

Today Paul Pepper visits with NICK FOSTER, Executive Director of Columbia's Voluntary Action Center, about the many summer programs like 'Lunch in the Park' and the 'Fan Program' that are facilitated by VAC. Donations are always welcome. Find out how you can get involved! At [4:36] SHRISTI BASHISTA, former Youth Ambassador for Partners of the Americas, encourages everyone to get involved with Centro Latino, an organization that helps Latinos and other minority communities in Central Missouri. May 16, 2017
