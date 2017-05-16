Related Program: 
Radio Friends with Paul Pepper

Paul Pepper: Nick Foster, Voluntary Action Center & Shristi Bashista, Centro Latino

By Paul Pepper 6 minutes ago

Today Paul Pepper visits with NICK FOSTER, Executive Director of Columbia's Voluntary Action Center, about the many summer programs like 'Lunch in the Park' and the 'Fan Program' that are facilitated by VAC. Donations are always welcome. Find out how you can get involved! At [4:36] SHRISTI BASHISTA, former Youth Ambassador for Partners of  the Americas, encourages everyone to get involved with Centro Latino, an organization that helps Latinos and other minority communities in Central Missouri. May 16, 2017

Tags: 
Partners of the Americas
Shristi Bashista
nick foster
voluntary action center
paul pepper
Radio Friends

