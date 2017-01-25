Paul Pepper: Patricia Miller, DBRL's CMAND Activities & Wally Pfeffer, Boone Co. Legislative Forum

Today Paul Pepper visits with the Columbia Public Library's PATRICIA MILLER about the next 'Kids in the Kitchen' cooking class, hosted by the Central Missouri Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics! For the adults, be sure and join Mizzou grad student Hannah Turnbull for a presentation about incorporating avocados into your diet. It's all a part of 'Heart Healthy Month' and space is limited - watch for details! At [3:48] WALLY PFEFFER joins us with information about the 15th Annual Boone County Legislative Forum, presented by the Mizzou Alumni Association. Everyone's invited to come and visit with senators and representatives from this area tomorrow night at Grand Cru in Columbia. January 25, 2017
By Paul Pepper • 9 minutes ago