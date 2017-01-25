Paul Pepper: Patricia Miller, DBRL's CMAND Activities & Wally Pfeffer, Boone Co. Legislative Forum

Today Paul Pepper visits with JENNIFER BEAN, Central Missouri Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics, about how a person decides that they need to visit a dietitian. While most think that a dietitian's job only revolves around food, Jennifer says that, "most of the time, we're dealing with health and improving quality of life." If that sounds like you, don't miss this interview! At [4:35] NICK FOSTER, Executive Director of the Voluntary Action Center, talks about their popular Adopt-a-Family Christmas program. Nick says that he's seen more families than ever this year, so consider becoming a volunteer! Also, don't miss "The Voice Mid-Missouri," an important fundraiser for VAC starring you! October 11, 2016