Related Program: 
Radio Friends with Paul Pepper

Paul Pepper: Patricia Miller, DBRL's CMAND Activities & Wally Pfeffer, Boone Co. Legislative Forum

By Paul Pepper 9 minutes ago
Related Program: 
Radio Friends with Paul Pepper

Today Paul Pepper visits with the Columbia Public Library's PATRICIA MILLER about the next 'Kids in the Kitchen' cooking class, hosted by the Central Missouri Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics! For the adults, be sure and join Mizzou grad student Hannah Turnbull for a presentation about incorporating avocados into your diet. It's all a part of 'Heart Healthy Month' and space is limited - watch for details! At [3:48] WALLY PFEFFER joins us with information about the 15th Annual Boone County Legislative Forum, presented by the Mizzou Alumni Association. Everyone's invited to come and visit with senators and representatives from this area tomorrow night at Grand Cru in Columbia. January 25, 2017

Tags: 
Patricia Miller
Central Missouri Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics
Wally Pfeffer
Mizzou Alumni Association
paul pepper
Radio Friends

Related Content

Paul Pepper: Jennifer Bean, CMAND, "Spending Your Calories" & SIL's In-Home Services Program

By Paul Pepper Dec 13, 2016

Today Paul Pepper welcomes back JENNIFER BEAN, Dietician with the Central Missouri Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics! Jennifer recommends that you spend your calories on what only comes around during the holiday season (i.e. Grandma's pie), because "you can have mashed potatoes any day of the year." Watch for more tips! At [5:25] ROSE VOMUND returns with information about Services for Independent Living's in-home services program. Are you in need of a nurse or direct support professional to come to you? If you're Medicaid-approved, SIL can help! December 13, 2016

Paul Pepper: Jennifer Bean, CMAND, "When Do You Go to a Dietitian?" & VAC, "The Voice Mid-MO"

By Paul Pepper Oct 11, 2016

Today Paul Pepper visits with JENNIFER BEAN, Central Missouri Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics, about how a person decides that they need to visit a dietitian. While most think that a dietitian's job only revolves around food, Jennifer says that, "most of the time, we're dealing with health and improving quality of life." If that sounds like you, don't miss this interview! At [4:35] NICK FOSTER, Executive Director of the Voluntary Action Center, talks about their popular Adopt-a-Family Christmas program. Nick says that he's seen more families than ever this year, so consider becoming a volunteer! Also, don't miss "The Voice Mid-Missouri," an important fundraiser for VAC starring you! October 11, 2016

Paul Pepper: CMAND's Kids in the Kitchen, "Back to School Snacks" & Foot District Memorial Project

By Paul Pepper Aug 1, 2016

Today Paul Pepper and dietitian KRISTEN EIFFERT, Central Missouri Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics, talk about the next "Kids in the Kitchen" cooking class. This time around your 3-9 year-old will learn how to make healthy back-to-school snacks! Registration opens tomorrow - watch for details. At [3:58] GLOVER BROWN and RHONDA SWEET tell us about the efforts behind the Historic Food District Memorial Project, and how you can get involved! Glover says, "we're trying to not let the memory of Lafayette Street be forgotten...it's one of the original streets in Jefferson City." August 1, 2016