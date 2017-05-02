Paul Pepper: Peggy Salmons, Central MO Master Gardener Plant Sale & JCAC's 70th Annual "Sketch Day"

Today Paul Pepper visits with JERRY RICKER about the Jefferson City Art Club's annual "art fling." Jerry says the purpose of the fling is to celebrate the many years JCAC has been around, which this year marks #113! Join the fun and fellowship this Friday night! At [3:33] actors KIT MEYER and KEN THOMPSON invite everyone to see 'Two Across," the latest show from Capital City Productions in Jefferson City. You won't want to miss this romantic comedy, featuring just two actors on a train. Watch for details! November 1, 2016