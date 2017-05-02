Paul Pepper: Peggy Salmons, Central MO Master Gardener Plant Sale & JCAC's 70th Annual "Sketch Day"

Today Paul Pepper visits with 'master gardener' PEGGY SALMONS about this Saturday's Central Missouri Master Gardener plant sale in Jefferson City. Native plants, vegetables, hanging baskets, trees, shrubs and more will all be on sale; plus, get all your gardening questions answered by the experts! At [5:02] JERRY RICKER and JIMMY MUSTION tell us about the 70th annual 'High School Sketch Day', sponsored by the Jefferson Art Club! All the participants' work will be on display to the public at Capital Arts Gallery from May 3-7. Watch for details! May 2, 2017
By Paul Pepper • 1 hour ago