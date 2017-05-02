Related Program: 
Radio Friends with Paul Pepper

Paul Pepper: Peggy Salmons, Central MO Master Gardener Plant Sale & JCAC's 70th Annual "Sketch Day"

By Paul Pepper 1 hour ago

Today Paul Pepper visits with 'master gardener' PEGGY SALMONS about this Saturday's Central Missouri Master Gardener plant sale in Jefferson City. Native plants, vegetables, hanging baskets, trees, shrubs and more will all be on sale; plus, get all your gardening questions answered by the experts! At [5:02] JERRY RICKER and JIMMY MUSTION tell us about the 70th annual 'High School Sketch Day', sponsored by the Jefferson Art Club! All the participants' work will be on display to the public at Capital Arts Gallery from May 3-7. Watch for details! May 2, 2017

Tags: 
Peggy Salmons
Central Missouri Master Gardeners
Jerry Ricker
Jimmy Mustion
Jefferson City Art Club
paul pepper
Radio Friends

