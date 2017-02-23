Paul Pepper: Rachel Littrell, MU Health Care, "Cardio-oncology" & TRYPS, "Princess Tea Party"

MU Women’s and Children’s Hospital opened its new Women’s Imaging Center today. The Imaging Center is now the second center in Columbia that will have both screening and diagnostic services for women.

MU Health Care staff celebrated the opening with a ribbon-cutting ceremony in the lobby of the MU Women’s and Children’s Hospital.

The center will provide services such as 2-D/3-D screening mammographies, diagnostic bone densitometry and ultra sound-guided biopsy. Previously, all of these services were located in different parts of the hospital but now they are in one location.

Megha Garg, an associate professor of radiology at the MU School of Medicine, said the consolidation of all those services into one location is one of the biggest benefits of the imaging center.