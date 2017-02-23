Today Paul Pepper visits with RACHEL LITTRELL, MD, MU Health Care, about cardio-oncology. Rachel tells us that as we grow older, cancer and heart disease become more and more common. She says people will survive a heart attack only to learn of a cancer diagnosis; if that's the case, regular treatment may not apply and special considerations will have to be made. Stay healthy, everyone! At [3:56] JILL WOMACK, TRYPS Founder and Executive Artistic Director, and student NATALIE BOTKINS, invite "mommies and me" (or "fathers and daughters") to a 'Princess Tea Party' fundraiser April 23rd at the Kimball Ballroom on the Stephens College campus. Watch for details! February 23, 2017
Paul Pepper: Rachel Littrell, MU Health Care, "Cardio-oncology" & TRYPS, "Princess Tea Party"
By Paul Pepper • 9 minutes ago