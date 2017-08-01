Related Program: 
Paul Pepper: Rebecca Smith, KBIA's "Missouri Health Talks"

Today Paul Pepper visits with REBECCA SMITH, Reporter and Producer of "Missouri Health Talks," a new weekly series about access to health care produced by KBIA's 'Health and Wealth Desk'. 'Talks' takes a different approach to storytelling, whereas instead of your standard Q&A, stories are told through conversations between two willing people. August 1, 2017

Brenda Nichols: 'You Wonder How You're Gonna Get Stuff Taken Care Of'

By Jul 24, 2017
Brenda Nichols smiles into the camera. She has short, gray hair, wears a multi-colored cross necklace and a shirt that says "I didn't survive cancer to die of stress."
Rebecca Smith / KBIA

Brenda Nichols lost her father in the 2011 tornado that decimated Joplin, Missouri, but she says this is far from the only hardship she has faced in her 68 years. She is a 20 year survivor of breast cancer and has struggled to get oral health care in the past few years.

We met as she waited in line to receive care at the sixth annual MOMOM, which is a once a year, two-day dental clinic providing free care for anyone who’s willing to wait in line. It’s in a different place every year, and this year the event was held in Joplin.

Brenda, who lives in Carl Junction, Missouri, seems to always be smiling and remains optimistic, but says she “never dreamed” that she and her husband would struggle this much as they got older, and she spoke about some of the difficulties they face getting care.

Missouri Health Talks gathers Missourians’ stories of access to healthcare in their own words. You can view more conversations at missourihealthtalks.org

Jack Gouverneur Reflects on a Lifetime of Dental Care

By Jul 14, 2017
Jack Gouverneur stands looking into the camera. He is 86 years old, has many wrinkles and is balding. He wears a blue and black striped polo. There is an American flag flying over his left shoulder.
Rebecca Smith / KBIA

Jack Gouverneur is an 86-year-old Korean War veteran who lives in Carthage, Missouri. Last month, over the course of a weekend, he waited in line for hours to get free dental care at the sixth annual MOMOM or Missouri Mission of Mercy. 

MOMOM is a once a year, two-day dental clinic providing free care for anyone who’s willing to wait in line. It’s in a different place every year, and this year the event was held in Joplin, Missouri.

 

Jack does have dental insurance, but said MOMOM happened at the "right time," and allowed him to get three teeth extracted without having to pay his insurance co-pays. He reflected on the dental care he has received throughout his 86 years.

Missouri Health Talks gathers Missourians’ stories of access to healthcare in their own words. You can view more conversations at missourihealthtalks.org

Max Lewis and Leslie Anderson: 'Cry for Help or Die'

By Jun 30, 2017
Leslie Anderson stands over the shoulder of Max Lewis wearing a pink blouse amnd white cardigan. She has blonde hair. Max Lewis, right, sits in a power wheelchair wearing glasses and a red shirt. They both smile into the camera.
Rebecca Smith / KBIA

Max Lewis is a lawyer in Columbia. He is also quadriplegic and uses a program called Consumer Directed Services to hire in-home help with personal care. He sat down with Leslie Anderson, the director of policy and advocacy for Services for Independent Living.

Starting July 1, though, the state will only pay up to 60 percent of what it would cost to live in a nursing home. There are a very limited amount of waivers that would allow people to keep their full care, but these make up for a tiny fraction of the estimated 8,800 Missourians who need this kind of care. 

For the rest, these changes may mean getting fewer hours of assistance or ending up in a nursing home.

Missouri Health Talks gathers Missourians’ stories of access to healthcare in their own words. You can view more conversations at missourihealthtalks.org.  