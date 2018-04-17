Related Program: 
Radio Friends with Paul Pepper

Paul Pepper: Ryan Kennedy, Papa's Cat Cafe & Dr. Rick Fraunfelder, LASIK Eye Surgery

By & Paul Pepper 1 minute ago

Local entrepreneur RYAN KENNEDY wants to bring a 'cat cafe' to Columbia! What is it? Well, on one side you've got a coffee shop/bakery, and on the other is a room with 12 cats just waiting to be played with. This will be a partnership with Boone County Animal Care. Also, DR. RICK FRAUNFELDER, Mason Eye Institute, tells us about the benefits of LASIK eye surgery. [4:10] April 17, 2018

Ryan Kennedy
Papa's Cat Cafe
Rick Fraunfelder
Mason Eye Institute
paul pepper
Radio Friends
LASIK

