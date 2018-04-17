Paul Pepper: Ryan Kennedy, Papa's Cat Cafe & Dr. Rick Fraunfelder, LASIK Eye Surgery

Today Paul Pepper visits with LEIGH ANNE HAUN, Director of Development at Woodhaven, about the grand opening of the Billy J. Palmer Health and Training Center in Columbia! After two years of fundraising, this building - which features space for the community and for those with developmental disabilities (that are served by Woodhaven) - is finally set to open tomorrow! At [2:13] DR. JOHN JARSTAD, Assoc. Prof. of Clinical Ophthalmology at the University of Missouri, talks about a brand new procedure 20 years in the making! Dr. Jarstad explains how 'Bladeless laser cataract surgery' works with the help of a video that takes us inside this "painless" procedure - watch! October 20, 2016