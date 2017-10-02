Related Program: 
Radio Friends with Paul Pepper

Paul Pepper: Sager | Braudis Gallery, Autumn Exhibit & MOSS, "Overture to Strings"

By & Paul Pepper 2 hours ago

Today Paul Pepper visits with HANNAH REEVES, Director, Sager | Braudis Gallery, about their brand new autumn exhibit opening tomorrow in the North Village Arts District in Columbia. Hannah also touches on what we have to look forward to from Sager | Braudis in 2018 (hint: even more exhibits!). At [4:05] JANE WHITESIDES, Executive Director of the Missouri Symphony Society, invites young kiddos (2nd grade and up) to join a brand new orchestra called Overture to Strings. No audition is necessary! Also, be sure to mark your calendars for the Piano Showcase, the Holiday Home Tour, the Symphony of Toys and more! October 2, 2017

Tags: 
Hannah Reeves
Jane Whitesides
Sager Braudis Gallery
Missouri Symphony Society
paul pepper
Radio Friends

Related Content

Paul Pepper: Hannah Reeves, Sager | Braudis Gallery & Nanette Ward, CMSHTC, "Hotline Number"

By Paul Pepper Jul 28, 2017

Today Paul Pepper visits with HANNAH REEVES, Director, Sager | Braudis Gallery, about your last chance to experience the "summer exhibit" before the "late-summer exhibit" takes over in August! Five diverse artists will be replaced by five more diverse artists with the hope that there'll be something for "everyone to connect with in each exhibit." At [3:35] NANETTE WARD tells us that Central Missouri Stop Human Trafficking Coalition is helping more people right now than ever before. The higher number is due, in part, to awareness and education; but at the same time, trafficking has now become the second-largest growing "criminal enterprise" in the country. To help those in Missouri, a task force team has created a new hotline number - watch for details! July 28, 2017

Paul Pepper: Phoenix Health Programs "Free Programs" & Sager | Braudis Gallery, "Masters Exhibit"

By Paul Pepper Dec 14, 2016

Today Paul Pepper welcomes back HEATHER HARLAN, Phoenix Health Programs, to talk about their "free gifts for the community." If you or someone you know is struggling with substance abuse or addiction, please take advantage of the necessary services they provide! Watch for details. At [4:36] first-time guest HANNAH REEVES invites everyone to the 3rd annual Masters Exhibit at Columbia's Sager | Braudis Gallery. Experience (and maybe own) original works of art from mid-century 'masters' such as Picasso, Bauer and Scarlett just to name a few. Hannah says that "this is such an important exhibit. These works, mostly have not been to Missouri or the midwest." Two weeks left to check it out! December 14, 2016

Paul Pepper: Jane Whitesides, "MSS Youth Auditions" & Authors of "From Freezer to Table"

By Paul Pepper Aug 23, 2017

Today Paul Pepper and JANE WHITESIDES talk about the upcoming auditions for the Missouri Symphony Society's two youth orchestras. Children in grades 3-12 are welcome to join. Watch for details! At [3:55] self-declared "freezer cooking evangelists"/bloggers/co-authors, RACHEL TIEMEYER and POLLY CONNER, tell us about their new book, "From Freezer to Table." It contains over 75 recipes for that family on-the-go who doesn't want to eat out all the time, but also doesn't have time to prepare healthy meals every night! August 23, 2017