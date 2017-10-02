Today Paul Pepper visits with HANNAH REEVES, Director, Sager | Braudis Gallery, about their brand new autumn exhibit opening tomorrow in the North Village Arts District in Columbia. Hannah also touches on what we have to look forward to from Sager | Braudis in 2018 (hint: even more exhibits!). At [4:05] JANE WHITESIDES, Executive Director of the Missouri Symphony Society, invites young kiddos (2nd grade and up) to join a brand new orchestra called Overture to Strings. No audition is necessary! Also, be sure to mark your calendars for the Piano Showcase, the Holiday Home Tour, the Symphony of Toys and more! October 2, 2017
Paul Pepper: Sager | Braudis Gallery, Autumn Exhibit & MOSS, "Overture to Strings"
By Travis McMillen & Paul Pepper • 2 hours ago