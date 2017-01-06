Paul Pepper: Sean Spence, Mid-Missouri Better Business Bureau, "Medical ID Theft"

Today Paul Pepper visits with SEAN SPENCE, Regional Director of the Mid-Missouri Better Business Bureau, about popular scams to watch out for in 2017. Sean tells us to be on the lookout for medical ID theft ("I don't understand why I'm getting this hospital bill"), and folks calling and pretending to be tech support from Microsoft ("I can fix your computer, all I need is information from you"). January 6, 2017
By Paul Pepper • 10 minutes ago