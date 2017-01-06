Paul Pepper: Sean Spence, Mid-Missouri Better Business Bureau, "Medical ID Theft"

Today Paul Pepper welcomes back SEAN SPENCE, Regional Director of the Mid-Missouri Better Business Bureau, who talks about two kinds of popular scams: the 'IRS scam' and the 'grandparent scam.' Have you gotten a call from the IRS lately asking for money? If so, it's 100% fake, and Sean tells us why. He also tells us about what he calls an "insidious" attack on senior citizens, and how to spot it before your loved ones fall for it! September 9, 2016