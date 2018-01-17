Related Program: 
Radio Friends with Paul Pepper

Paul Pepper: Sid Popejoy, Bike to the Future & CAAM's Unity: A Benefit Concert

January 17, 2018

Today Paul Pepper visits with SID POPEJOY about 'Bike to the Future,' an organization that provides used bicycles to citizens of Columbia who don't otherwise have a basic means of transportation. If you have a bike you don't ride anymore, even if it's not in 100% working condition, donate it and help someone get around town! At [3:12] EMILY EDGINGTON ANDREWS and LaMONT WALKER invite everyone to "Unity," a benefit concert for United Community Builders, January 20th in downtown Columbia! Enjoy toe-tapping, hand-clapping music by the Columbia Community Gospel Choir, the Columbia Kids Gospel Choir and the Columbia Chorale. This event is free and open to the public. January 17, 2018

