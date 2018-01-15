Today Paul Pepper visits with STEPHANIE SHONEKAN and BRIAN BOOTON, MLK Planning Committee Members, about two events celebrating the life and message of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. The first event, a free showing of the film "Harvest of Empire," is TODAY at Ragtag Cinema; the second event, a talk by activist and author Junot Díaz, is next Monday at Jesse Auditorium. Watch for details! January 15, 2018
Paul Pepper: Stephanie Shonekan and Brian Booton, "MU Celebrates Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr."
By Travis McMillen & Paul Pepper • 7 hours ago