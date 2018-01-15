Related Program: 
Paul Pepper: Stephanie Shonekan and Brian Booton, "MU Celebrates Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr."

Paul Pepper
  Stephanie Shonekan and Brian Booton
    Stephanie Shonekan and Brian Booton

Today Paul Pepper visits with STEPHANIE SHONEKAN and BRIAN BOOTON, MLK Planning Committee Members, about two events celebrating the life and message of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. The first event, a free showing of the film "Harvest of Empire," is TODAY at Ragtag Cinema; the second event, a talk by activist and author Junot Díaz, is next Monday at Jesse Auditorium. Watch for details! January 15, 2018

