Radio Friends with Paul Pepper

Paul Pepper: Strawberry Festival (and Honor Flight Fundraiser) & Heart of Missouri Girls on the Run

By & Paul Pepper 39 minutes ago

Help ten veterans take part in the Central Missouri Honor Flight AND enjoy strawberry pie, jam, wine, shortcake - you name it - at the Strawberry Festival June 9th in Millersburg. CHERIE RUTTER tells us all about it! Plus, CHERYL UNTERSCHUTZ invites everyone to take part in the Heart of Missouri Girls on the Run Spring 5K next Saturday in Columbia. Volunteers are needed! (4:39) April 26, 2018

