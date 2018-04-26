Help ten veterans take part in the Central Missouri Honor Flight AND enjoy strawberry pie, jam, wine, shortcake - you name it - at the Strawberry Festival June 9th in Millersburg. CHERIE RUTTER tells us all about it! Plus, CHERYL UNTERSCHUTZ invites everyone to take part in the Heart of Missouri Girls on the Run Spring 5K next Saturday in Columbia. Volunteers are needed! (4:39) April 26, 2018
Paul Pepper: Strawberry Festival (and Honor Flight Fundraiser) & Heart of Missouri Girls on the Run
By Travis McMillen & Paul Pepper • 39 minutes ago