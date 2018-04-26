Paul Pepper: Strawberry Festival (and Honor Flight Fundraiser) & Heart of Missouri Girls on the Run

Today Paul Pepper visits with author DIANNA O'BRIEN about her book, "From Melon Fields to Moon Rocks." This rags-to-riches story of scientist and local entrepreneur, Charles Gehrke, is an inspiring tale of hard work, persistence and following your dream. At [3:38] CHERYL UNTERSCHUTZ tells us about Girls on the Run, a program that aims to inspire and encourage little girls to be "who they are and not what they are," all the while training for a 5K. January 31, 2018