Related Program: 
Radio Friends with Paul Pepper

Paul Pepper: Susan Cook-Williams, Habitat for Humanity & Fred Schollmeyer, Jefferson City Art Club

October 12, 2017

Today Paul Pepper visits with SUSAN COOK-WILLIAMS, Executive Director of River City Habitat for Humanity, about the success of World Habitat Day 2017. This annual spotlight on the need for affordable (and decent) housing for everyone took place on September 30th in Jefferson City, where more than 100 homes have been built by River City Habitat for Humanity over the past 25 years! At [4:31] FRED SCHOLLMEYER invites the public to come to the Jefferson City Art Club's Monday meetings, held every third Monday of the month. This month, the featured artist will be Gary Cadwallader! Gary is known for his watercolor paintings, and he'll be demonstrating his technique during his presentation. Don't miss it! October 12, 2017

Related Content

Paul Pepper: River City Habitat for Humanity & Maplewood Barn Theatre's "Oliver!"

By Paul Pepper Jul 26, 2016

Today Paul Pepper visits with KELLY SMITH about River City Habitat for Humanity's 100th home, now under construction in Jefferson City. For an organization that's only 25 years old, Kelly says that "...to be getting to our 100th home at this point is a big accomplishment." Find out what their plans are for the next 100! At [4:27] father and son acting duo CHRIS and NATHAN HEESE invite everyone to come see them and the rest of the cast in Maplewood Barn Theatre's production of "Oliver!," opening this Thursday in Columbia! July 26, 2016

Paul Pepper: Karli Urban, MU Family and Community Medicine & Kat Dake, Jefferson City Art Club

By Paul Pepper Jun 29, 2017

Today Paul Pepper visits with KARLI URBAN, M.D., MU Family and Community Medicine, about the upcoming Family Caregivers Conference. Karli says this will be a great way to learn about resources in the community and to network with others in a similar situation. Watch for details! At [5:15] KAT DAKE invites everyone to the Jefferson City Art Club's special art exhibit this Saturday at the Runge Conservation Nature Center. Tour works of art by JCAC members that showcase Missouri's many native plants and wildlife! June 29, 2017

Paul Pepper: Peggy Salmons, Central MO Master Gardener Plant Sale & JCAC's 70th Annual "Sketch Day"

By Paul Pepper May 2, 2017

Today Paul Pepper visits with 'master gardener' PEGGY SALMONS about this Saturday's Central Missouri Master Gardener plant sale in Jefferson City. Native plants, vegetables, hanging baskets, trees, shrubs and more will all be on sale; plus, get all your gardening questions answered by the experts! At [5:02] JERRY RICKER and JIMMY MUSTION tell us about the 70th annual 'High School Sketch Day', sponsored by the Jefferson Art Club! All the participants' work will be on display to the public at Capital Arts Gallery from May 3-7. Watch for details! May 2, 2017