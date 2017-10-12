Paul Pepper: Susan Cook-Williams, Habitat for Humanity & Fred Schollmeyer, Jefferson City Art Club

Today Paul Pepper visits with SUSAN COOK-WILLIAMS, Executive Director of River City Habitat for Humanity, about the success of World Habitat Day 2017. This annual spotlight on the need for affordable (and decent) housing for everyone took place on September 30th in Jefferson City, where more than 100 homes have been built by River City Habitat for Humanity over the past 25 years! At [4:31] FRED SCHOLLMEYER invites the public to come to the Jefferson City Art Club's Monday meetings, held every third Monday of the month. This month, the featured artist will be Gary Cadwallader! Gary is known for his watercolor paintings, and he'll be demonstrating his technique during his presentation. Don't miss it! October 12, 2017