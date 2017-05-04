Related Program: 
Radio Friends with Paul Pepper

Paul Pepper: Sutu Fote, "Little Spaces Count, Too" & Marilyn McLeod, League of Women Voters

By Paul Pepper 50 minutes ago

Today Paul Pepper visits with SUTU FORTE about her efforts to make the "little spaces count, too." Sutu is passionate about protecting wild nature areas in Columbia, no matter the size, and so she's hosting a special event this Saturday that will educate our community about such places. Watch for details! At [4:24] MARILYN McCLEOD invites everyone to another 'Lunch and Learn' at the Hy-Vee in east Columbia! Dr. Ann Deaton will be the featured speaker, and her topic will be Columbia's Children's Grove. This event is sponsored by the League of Women Voters. May 4, 2017

