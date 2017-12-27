Related Program: 
Radio Friends with Paul Pepper

Paul Pepper: Tara Flynn, MU Health, "Flu Season" & Hanna Reeves, Sager | Braudis Gallery

By & Paul Pepper 2 hours ago

Today Paul Pepper visits with TARA FLYNN, MD, MU Health Care, about the current flu season, and what you need to know to keep yourself healthy! Dr. Flynn says, "many of us can ride out the flu," and that sometimes the best medicine is simply staying hydrated and getting plenty of rest. At [4:21] HANNAH REEVES reminds everyone that there are only three days left to see the Masters Exhibit at Sager | Braudis Gallery in downtown Columbia! Once that closes and 2018 begins, the gallery shifts to monthly exhibits, "effectively doubling the number of artists represented." Watch for details! December 27, 2017

Tags: 
Tara Flynn
Mizzou Urgent Care
Flu season
Hannah Reeves
Sager Braudis Gallery
paul pepper
Radio Friends

Paul Pepper: Peggy Placier, League of Women Voters & Tara Flynn, Mizzou Urgent Care

By Paul Pepper Feb 1, 2017

Today Paul Pepper visits with PEGGY PLACIER about two upcoming public forums hosted by the League of Women Voters. Up first is a Legislative Town Hall February 2nd at the Columbia Public Library. Peggy says that all the Boone County State Legislators will be there! Then, on February 13th (also at the library), there will be a discussion over the topic: "What's the Relevance of Free Speech and Freedom of the Press in the Digital Era." Watch for details! At [4:17] TARA FLYNN, M.D., Mizzou Urgent Care, tells us how one should decide whether quick care, urgent care or the emergency room is the right choice for your situation. Tara says, "a lot of it is on the severity of symptoms." February 1, 2017

Paul Pepper: Hannah Reeves, Sager | Braudis Gallery & Sue Giger, Henna Battle Armor

By & Paul Pepper Nov 20, 2017

Today Paul Pepper visits with HANNAH REEVES, Director of Sager | Braudis Gallery, about the 4th annual 'Masters Exhibit', opening December 1st. Witness 40-50 historically significant, well-known works of art, this year all by women! At [4:28] SUE GIGER, Owner/Artist of Midnight Museum, tells us about how and why she makes henna crowns for cancer patients going through chemotherapy. It's a service she calls "Battle Armor," and it's all done free of charge! November 20, 2017

Paul Pepper: Sager | Braudis Gallery, Autumn Exhibit & MOSS, "Overture to Strings"

By & Paul Pepper Oct 2, 2017

Today Paul Pepper visits with HANNAH REEVES, Director, Sager | Braudis Gallery, about their brand new autumn exhibit opening tomorrow in the North Village Arts District in Columbia. Hannah also touches on what we have to look forward to from Sager | Braudis in 2018 (hint: even more exhibits!). At [4:05] JANE WHITESIDES, Executive Director of the Missouri Symphony Society, invites young kiddos (2nd grade and up) to join a brand new orchestra called Overture to Strings. No audition is necessary! Also, be sure to mark your calendars for the Piano Showcase, the Holiday Home Tour, the Symphony of Toys and more! October 2, 2017