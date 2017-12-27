Paul Pepper: Tara Flynn, MU Health, "Flu Season" & Hanna Reeves, Sager | Braudis Gallery

Today Paul Pepper visits with PEGGY PLACIER about two upcoming public forums hosted by the League of Women Voters. Up first is a Legislative Town Hall February 2nd at the Columbia Public Library. Peggy says that all the Boone County State Legislators will be there! Then, on February 13th (also at the library), there will be a discussion over the topic: "What's the Relevance of Free Speech and Freedom of the Press in the Digital Era." Watch for details! At [4:17] TARA FLYNN, M.D., Mizzou Urgent Care, tells us how one should decide whether quick care, urgent care or the emergency room is the right choice for your situation. Tara says, "a lot of it is on the severity of symptoms." February 1, 2017