Paul Pepper: Veterinary Health Center, "Pet Heat Stroke" & Woodhaven's Aging-in-Place Apartments

Today Paul Pepper asks DR. CB CHASTAIN, MU's College of Veterinary Medicine, his thoughts on giving a puppy as a present this holiday season. General consensus is that it's a bad idea, and CB agrees, adding, "unless you know that the person that's going to receive the puppy is going to contribute the time and the effort" it takes to raise a dog. At [4:50] DR. PATRICK CLARK invites everyone to the very first performance of the Southside Philharmonic Orchestra TONITE in Jefferson City. Enjoy works from Beethoven, Tchaikovsky and more! On today's show, we talk about how the program as a whole came together in a very short amount of time. December 16, 2016