Radio Friends with Paul Pepper

Paul Pepper: Veterinary Health Center, "Pet Heat Stroke" & Woodhaven's Aging-in-Place Apartments

By Paul Pepper 1 hour ago

Today Paul Pepper visits with CB CHASTAIN, Veterinary Health Center, about how to avoid giving your pet a heat stroke. CB says like obesity, heat strokes occur when the owner is "trying to be nice." Find out what everyday situations could potentially be deadly to a dog if not carefully handled! At [4:01] LIZ SENSINTAFFAR, Assoc. Dir. of Community and Outreach at Woodhaven, invites everyone to the grand opening of Woodhaven's Aging in Place apartments this Friday. These 'future-proof' homes allow tenants to grow old without worrying about renovations and upkeep as their conditions change. July 25, 2017

Woodhaven
Liz Sensintaffar
CB Chastain
Veterinary Health Center
paul pepper
Radio Friends

Paul Pepper: College of Vet. Medicine, "Puppies as Presents" & Southside Philharmonic Orchestra

By Paul Pepper Dec 16, 2016

Today Paul Pepper asks DR. CB CHASTAIN, MU's College of Veterinary Medicine, his thoughts on giving a puppy as a present this holiday season. General consensus is that it's a bad idea, and CB agrees, adding, "unless you know that the person that's going to receive the puppy is going to contribute the time and the effort" it takes to raise a dog. At [4:50] DR. PATRICK CLARK invites everyone to the very first performance of the Southside Philharmonic Orchestra TONITE in Jefferson City. Enjoy works from Beethoven, Tchaikovsky and more! On today's show, we talk about how the program as a whole came together in a very short amount of time. December 16, 2016

Paul Pepper: Angela Nelson, MoDIFP, MO2GO App & Dr. CB Chastain, Halloween Safety Tips for Pets

By Paul Pepper Oct 18, 2016

Today Paul Pepper visits with ANGELA NELSON, Market Regulation Director for MoDIFP, about the new MO2GO application for your smartphone. This is a great way to keep all your necessary home/auto/life insurance information in one location because, as Angela says, "I know for me, my life is on my phone!" At [4:04] CB CHASTAIN, University of Missouri Veterinary Health Center, returns with the four 'Cs' that will keep your pet(s) safe this Halloween! October 18, 2016

Paul Pepper: CMAND Kid's Cooking Class, "Ice Cream" & Woodhaven's Age-in-Place Apts. Ground Blessing

By Paul Pepper Jun 22, 2016

Today Paul Pepper and KRISTEN EIFFERT, Central Missouri Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics, celebrate National Ice Cream Month early by making homemade ice cream! Your kids can too, thanks to a class next month at the Columbia Public Library. Get details on that, plus an easy-to-make recipe you can do at home! At [3:38] LIZ SENSINTAFFAR invites everyone to help break ground on Woodhaven's planned age-in-place apartments this Sunday at Rock Bridge Christian Church. Make plans to attend this special dedication! June 22, 2016