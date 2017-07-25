Paul Pepper: Veterinary Health Center, "Pet Heat Stroke" & Woodhaven's Aging-in-Place Apartments

Today Paul Pepper visits with CB CHASTAIN, Veterinary Health Center, about how to avoid giving your pet a heat stroke. CB says like obesity, heat strokes occur when the owner is "trying to be nice." Find out what everyday situations could potentially be deadly to a dog if not carefully handled! At [4:01] LIZ SENSINTAFFAR, Assoc. Dir. of Community and Outreach at Woodhaven, invites everyone to the grand opening of Woodhaven's Aging in Place apartments this Friday. These 'future-proof' homes allow tenants to grow old without worrying about renovations and upkeep as their conditions change. July 25, 2017
By Paul Pepper • 1 hour ago