Planned Parenthood Providing Abortions Again in Columbia

By 1 hour ago

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — The Planned Parenthood clinic in Columbia has received a license to begin offering abortions.

Planned Parenthood Great Plains announced Tuesday the clinic received its license and its first counseling appointments will be scheduled for Monday.

The Columbia Daily Tribune reports the first abortions will be provided Oct. 23. The new license comes after Planned Parenthood won a court ruling in April that some new state requirements for abortion clinics violated infringed on women's abortion rights.

The Department of Health and Senior Services was ordered to process abortion license applications for clinics in Kansas City, Columbia, Springfield and Joplin.

At the time, a St. Louis facility was the only place in Missouri offering abortions. Kansas City received its license in August. The licenses for Springfield and Joplin are still being processed.

Related Content

Planned Parenthood reaches agreement with Missouri Senate, contempt proceedings suspended

By Apr 22, 2016

Planned Parenthood's St. Louis clinic has agreed to hand over some documents to the Missouri Senate on how it disposes of fetal tissue.

As part of the negotiated agreement the Senate will suspend contempt proceedings against Planned Parenthood regional director Mary Kogut. The contempt measure was sponsored by Sen. Kurt Schaefer, R-Columbia.

'Defunding' Planned Parenthood Is Easier Promised Than Done

By Aug 12, 2015

The undercover videos purporting to show officials of Planned Parenthood bargaining over the sale of fetal tissue have made the promise to defund the organization one of the most popular refrains of Republicans running for president.

It's actually a much easier promise to make than to fulfill. But that's not slowing down the candidates.