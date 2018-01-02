On Point's Look Back At The Biggest Stories Of 2017

With guest host Anthony Brooks.

We look back at 2017. Trump’s first year. Washington politics to North Korea jitters. This year’s big news stories and where they’re headed next.

This show airs Friday, Dec. 29 at 10 a.m. EST.

Big news and lots of it in 2017. It was a year of storms — presidential tweet storms, real hurricanes and political cyclones. Multiple assaults on Obamacare, a big tax cut for the wealthy, as Robert Mueller’s probe moved closer to President Trump’s inner circle. Nuclear tensions with North Korea intensified. And allegations of predatory sexual misconduct from Hollywood to Washington spawned hashtag-me-too. This hour, On Point: catching our breath to assess the year that was. — Anthony Brooks



Guests:

David Sanger, national security correspondent for the New York Times. (@SangerNYT)

Karen Tumulty, national political correspondent for the Washington Post. (@ktumulty)

Jack Beatty, On Point news analyst.



From The Reading List:

New York Times: U.S. Accuses North Korea Of Mounting WannaCry Cyber Attack — “The Trump administration formally accused North Korea on Monday night of creating the WannaCry cyberattack that briefly paralyzed the British health system and placed ransomware on computers in dozens of countries around the world.”

Washington Post: With Roy Moore’s Defeat, #MeToo Movement Forces A Reckoning — “Republican Roy Moore’s stunning defeat in Alabama marked a watershed moment for the national movement around the issue of sexual abuse.

The allegations that Moore had made sexual advances on girls as young as 14 decades ago, when he was in his 30s, had created a real contest out of what should have been an easy victory for any Republican candidate in ruby-red Alabama.”

