Proposal would restrict who can serve as Missouri's securities commissioner

A new ethics proposal has been filed in the Missouri House that would apply solely to the secretary of state's office.

House Bill 663 would bar the secretary of state from appointing someone to be securities commissioner if that person's former employer has been under state or federal investigation within one year's time. It's sponsored by state Rep. Tracy McCreery, D-Olivette.



The legislative proposal is a reaction to a recent appointment made by Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft, a Republican. He appointed David Minnick to be the securities commissioner after taking office earlier this month. Minnick's former employer, Stifel Financial Corps, is currently being investigated by the securities division for undisclosed allegations.

"I believe that what secretary of state Ashcroft did should be illegal and was shocked to find out that it wasn't, actually" McCreery said. "I don't think that commissioner of securities (Minnick), whose main job, in my opinion, is to protect investors from fraud, is a good check."

Maura Browning, Ashcroft's communications director, dismissed the issue as "silly."

"Missourians can be confident that the secretary of state will hold every member of his staff accountable, and they can continue to be confident in commissioner David Minnick," she said.

Minnick would get to keep his job if McCreery's bill becomes law, as it would only affect future appointments to the post.

"I saw some press on this over the weekend and I kind of stewed about it and thought, 'well, I'm at least going to try to do the right thing for consumers moving forward,'" McCreery said. "I just filed the bill today and will definitely be reaching out to speaker (Todd) Richardson to see if I can get a (public) hearing."

Browning defended Minnick's choice as head of the Division of Securities: "Commissioner Minnick has incredibly valuable work experience, both as a prosecutor and as an attorney. It's unfortunate that someone that has his wealth of experience is being criticized so much, because he is exactly the kind of person that we need to work in state government."

Browning added that the Stifel investigation, begun last year under secretary of state Jason Kander, will continue and that "there will be some resolution."

