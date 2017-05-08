Providence Road Construction Aligns with Vision Zero Policy

The Providence Road Improvement Project is set to add more safety features for pedestrians beginning May 15.

Safety improvements include new traffic signals, a traffic signal removal, a new sidewalk, two signalized crosswalks, a southbound right turn lane and intersection access conversions.

“The estimated investment is approximately $3.9 million and that will be paid for through the 2005 capital improvement sales tax and Surface Transportation Program funds,” Columbia Public Works Spokesperson Barry Dalton said.

Dalton said there will be no detours or lane restrictions on Providence itself, but there will be side-road access road closures onto Providence. These closures include Turner Avenue, Kentucky Boulevard and University Heights. The closures will re-open in June, weather permitting.

Dalton said the improvement projects on Providence Road align perfectly with Vision Zero Policy’s goal. Columbia City Council adopted the Vision Zero policy in December 2016. The policy committed City Council to reduce the number of traffic deaths and serious injuries to zero by 2030.

“Vision Zero takes the approach that traffic fatalities and serious injuries are preventable, and thus ethically unacceptable,” according to mobikefed.org.

City Council approved the project’s design after a public hearing on June 3, 2013. Construction is scheduled to end by early fall.