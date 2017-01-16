Regina Carter: The KBIA Interview

For her ninth release 'Southern Comfort', jazz violinist Regina Carter researched music of American South from the early 20th century. In a recent interview with KBIA's Trevor Harris, Carter talked about her early Detroit influences, the value of knowing your musical history and the timelessness of Ella Fitzgerald. Carter brings her 'Simply Ella' program to Columbia on Monday, January 23.

Excerpts from this interview originally aired on Friday, January 13, 2017.

Hear new episodes of Jazz You Like it each Friday at 11:00 p.m. on KBIA 91.3FM