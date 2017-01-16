Regina Carter: The KBIA Interview

By 1 hour ago

For her ninth release 'Southern Comfort', jazz violinist Regina Carter researched music of American South from the early 20th century. In a recent interview with KBIA's Trevor Harris, Carter talked about her early Detroit influences, the value of knowing your musical history and the timelessness of Ella Fitzgerald. Carter brings her 'Simply Ella' program to Columbia on Monday, January 23.

Violinist Regina Carter talked with KBIA in advance of her January 23 Columbia concert.
Credit ReginaCarter.com

Excerpts from this interview originally aired on Friday, January 13, 2017.

Hear new episodes of Jazz You Like it each Friday at 11:00 p.m. on KBIA 91.3FM

Tags: 
Regina Carter
jazz

Related Content

Orrin Evans on Creating Music Based on Thomas Hart Benton Mural

By Feb 4, 2016
The Metropolitan Museum of Art Gift of AXA Equitable 2012

There was a party on Wednesday night at The Roof in downtown Columbia and at the center of it was jazz musician Orrin Evans. Evans is the leader of the New York-based Orrin Evans' Captain Black Big Band which was commissioned by the Metropolitan Museum of Art to create a piece based on the mural America Today by Neosho, Missouri native Thomas Hart Benton.

Chucho Valdes: The KBIA Interview

By trevorharris Nov 2, 2015
Dr. Mamadou Badiane

Cuban pianist Chucho Valdes pays a return visit to Columbia this Wednesday. KBIA's Trevor Harris interviewed Valdes last week. They discussed what the end of the embargo (or 'blockade' if you're Cuban) means for cultural exchanges and the influence of Valdes' legendary Cuban supergroup Irakere more than 40 years after the ensemble hit the stage.