Republican lawmakers ramp up pressure for Greitens to step aside

Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens is facing fresh calls for his resignation on Tuesday, this time from Republican lawmakers that haven’t quarreled with the GOP chief executive in the past.

It’s the latest indication that Greitens is in a perilous position after admitting last week that he had an extramarital affair before becoming governor, but denying accusations he took a photo of the woman to keep the infidelity a secret.



After KMOV-TV broke the story after Greitens’ State of the State address on Jan. 10, some Democrats called for the governor to step aside. And some of the GOP senators that a politically-active nonprofit linked to Greitens attacked previously called for an investigation — and broached the possibility of impeachment.

But the statements from state Reps. Marsha Haefner, R-Oakville, and Kathie Conway, R-St. Charles, mark the first time Republicans in the GOP-controlled House called for Greitens to step down. Neither lawmaker is considered to be antagonistic toward the governor. Both women are in charge of important legislative committees and are widely respected among their colleagues.

“Eric Greitens was elected governor based on campaign promises of ethics, transparency, family values and ridding our state of ‘corrupt politicians’ who stood in the way of moving Missouri forward,” said Haefner in a statement Tuesday to St. Louis Public Radio. “He’s attacked good people to elevate his status while taking credit for the work of others. And now we’re faced with this embarrassing situation.

“In a letter he wrote two years ago he stated it’s ‘our duty to kill the snakes,’” Haefner concluded. “As a public servant it’s my duty to ask for Governor Greitens to resign immediately and allow Missouri to move on, move forward and get back to work.”

Conway’s statement to the Missouri Times said: “If Missouri Republicans want to say we honestly support family values, we must be prepared to take a stand and not allow these acts to be supported by our party. It is easy to say we stand for family values. It is much harder today when we actually have to possibly put thought actions behind those words.” Rep. Steve Cookson of Ripley County also said in a statement to the Missouri Times that said Greitens needs to resign.

When asked Tuesday if Greitens was reconsidering his decision to stay in office, Greitens attorney James Bennett said in an email: “No is the answer.”

Many Republicans have taken a wait-and-see approach since Greitens admitted to the affair. Both Sen. Andrew Koenig, R-Manchester, and Rep. Jean Evans, R-Manchester, said Greitens should step aside if the blackmail allegations turn out to be true. St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner opened a criminal investigation into the matter.

At least one Republican lawmaker, state Rep. Phil Christofanelli, R-St. Charles, says the resignation calls are “premature” and “unfair.”

“Until there is hard evidence of a crime, our focus should be on doing the people’s work,” Christofanelli said in a tweet. “@EricGreitens served our country honorably and has earned the right of the presumption of innocence that we grant to every American.”

If Greitens were to change his mind, Lt. Gov. Mike Parson would succeed Greitens as governor. Parson and Greitens have disagreed over some major policy issues, most notably whether to issue state low-income housing tax credits.

