Rideshare Regulations Speed Through Missouri House

Rideshare services such as Uber and Lyft are hoping to expand services to Missouri customers under proposed statewide regulations for the app-based companies.

The proposal requires background checks for drivers, vehicle inspections and includes a rider nondiscrimination policy.

The bill has largely drawn bipartisan support, but some are concerned that the statewide regulations don't go far enough to ensure safety. The proposal also includes a provision saying drivers don't have to pay local taxes.

Two House committees have approved the bill. A similar measure proposed last year stalled when it reached the Senate.

Uber currently operates in St. Louis, Kansas City, Columbia and Springfield.