Satanic Temple member fights Missouri abortion restrictions

The Missouri Supreme Court is considering whether some of the state's abortion restrictions violate the religious beliefs of a woman who is part of the Satanic Temple.

An attorney for the anonymous woman on Tuesday asked judges to block Missouri's mandatory three-day waiting period for abortions and a requirement that doctors providing abortions give women a booklet that says "the life of each human being begins at conception." The doctors must also offer an ultrasound and give women an opportunity to hear the fetal heartbeat.

Members of the Satanic Temple don't believe in a literal Satan but see the biblical Satan as a metaphor for rebellion against tyranny.

Attorney James MacNaughton says the abortion restrictions conflict with his client's beliefs, which are to follow scientific understanding of the world.