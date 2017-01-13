Schools and Businesses Closed as Ice Storm Expected to Cause Dangerous Conditions this Weekend

Many local schools are closed and officials are bracing for emergency situations as an ice storm in the forecast could cause dangerous road conditions and downed trees and power lines.

The National Weather Service has issued an ice storm warning for nearly all of Missouri, which will begin at 9am this morning and last until noon on Sunday. NOAA’s updated warning this morning calls for one quarter to one half an inch of ice is in the forecast this weekend. Only the very most northern and southern parts of the state are not under the warning.

Governor Eric Greitens has activated the National Guard and opening an emergency operations center in Jefferson City. More than 1,500 MODOT trucks will be in operation, and some have already begun pre-treating roads.

Many schools and businesses will be closed today, including Columbia Public Schools. Jefferson City Public Schools, the University of Missouri. Follow this link to a list of closures.

The Columbia Public Works Street Division Crews will begin work this morning, and a full crew will remain working as long as its needed. Drivers are asked to stay home if necessary or leave extra time. The forecast says it will below at or near freezing during the storm, but warmer temperatures are expected late Sunday or Monday.