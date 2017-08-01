Science changes lives. Hear five stories that show how.

Like it or not, science is a part of our lives. It affects our health, our environment and our understanding of who we are and how we fit in the universe. At a time when our knowledge of how the world works is quickly expanding, climate change is altering the planet, and the state of healthcare hangs in the balance, it’s especially important to share stories about what science means to us personally.

In May, St. Louis Public Radio and the St. Louis Storytelling Festival hosted The Story Collider, a podcast that puts on live stage shows where scientists and non-scientists tell stories about how science has affected their lives. The show featured five stories loosely based on the theme of eclipses, in recognition of the upcoming total solar eclipse. Listen to them below.

St. Louis Public Radio will continue to partner with The Story Collider to produce future shows in St. Louis through science reporter Eli Chen and local comedian Zack Stovall. The next show will take place on October 5 at the Ready Room in The Grove.

If you’d like to tell a story at a future Story Collider event, pitch us at stories@storycollider.org. Need help on how to make your pitch shine? Here are some tips from the podcast.

Astrophysicist Angela Speck learns the value of teaching science.



Astronomy writer Rebecca Boyle endures a complicated trip to a telescope in Chile.



Science reporter Eli Chen tries to use psychology to fix her troubled love life.



Marine biologist Liz Neeley keeps getting left behind on a trip to Fiji.



Pediatrician Ken Haller grapples with the emerging AIDS crisis during his first years as a doctor.

