Seg. 1: Kris Kobach On His Campaign For Kansas Governor. Seg. 2: Summer Music in Kansas City.

Segment 1: Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach looks to step up to governor.

As one of two Republican frontrunners in the Kansas gubernatorial election, Kris Kobach brings his reputation for controversy with him. His campaign made national headlines for the use of a faux machine gun during Kobach's appearance in a Shawnee, Kansas, parade. Today, he outlined his plans for higher office and compared his style of leadership and that of President Donald Trump.

Kris Kobach, Republican candidate for Kansas governor

Segment 2, beginning at 25:16: The summer music scene in Kansas City.

Local musicians are a staple of any great city, and the Kansas City metro is no exception. Throwback psychedelic rock, authentic Cuban folk and new jazz are some of the sounds available in Kansas City this summer. We got recomendations on what to listen to this season from local music followers.