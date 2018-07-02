Seg. 1: New Accent In Kansas. Seg. 2: History Of The Lake Of The Ozarks

Segment 1: A team of linguists discover a new accent in southwest Kansas.
Liberal, Kansas, and other nearby communities are developing a distinct accent. We find out how the language change is a sign of a vibrant and growing Latino pouplation.
- Trevin Garcia, researcher, Kansas Speaks project at Kansas State University
Segment 2, beginning at 18:35: The lesser known history of the Ozark region.
When the Lake of the Ozarks were created in 1931, at the time they were the largest man-made lake in the United States. The lakes have been a hot destination for urbanites ever since. We speak with two locals who explain how the rural community adapted to a lake that redefined their home.
- Kent Van Landuyt, author, A People's History of the Lake of the Ozarks
- Dan William Peek, author, A People's History of the Lake of the Ozarks
Copyright 2018 KCUR 89.3. To see more, visit KCUR 89.3.