Southeast Missouri State Cutting 35 to 40 Jobs

Southeast Missouri State University will cut 35 to 40 jobs over the next five months, a move that the school's president says is necessary to balance the budget.

The cuts announced Tuesday will include 20 to 25 existing, non-faculty jobs. The university also will eliminate 15 to 20 vacant staff positions. No faculty members will lose their job.

President Carlos Vargas-Aburto says the reductions amount to about 4 percent of all full-time employees.

Vargas says the cuts are necessary due to a $6.6 million budget shortfall, due in part to reductions in aid from the state and increased costs related to retirement contributions and health insurance costs.