Special Report: Have We Backed Ourselves Into A Corner With Pesticides?

Listen to a special report from KBIA and Harvest Public Media.

Pesticide drift during the 2017 growing was historic -- about 3.6 million acres of soybeans were damaged by the weed killer dicamba. The Environmental Protection Agency and several states have slapped on stricter guidelines for the 2018 growing season, but enough damage has been done that stakeholders across the industry are worried that we've forced farmers into a cycle of always needing a stronger chemical to combat weeds that have grown resistant to what's already on shelves.

It's gotten so bad that one farmer has been murdered and lines have been drawn in rural communities across the U.S.

In this special report, we take a look at how we got here and what can be done to make sure U.S. agriculture doesn't head down a destructive path but remains sustainable for the future farmers and food supply.