St. Louis County executive cuts spending for County Council, ramping up budget fight

St. Louis County Executive Steve Stenger is slashing the County Council’s plan to increase its own spending, in apparent retaliation to the council’s recent action to cut the budgets for most other county departments.

Stenger’s executive order, issued Wednesday, adds fuel to his ongoing fight with the council – especially chairman Sam Page, a fellow Democrat -- on various issues.



Stenger’s order, which takes effect immediately, said the council should “share in fiscal restraint as it has asked other departments to do” in the new budget that took effect Monday.

His action is likely to spark debate during the council's meeting tonight.

The council voted in December to freeze spending for most county departments – including parks, public health and transportation – at 2017 levels, plus 5 percent. That action cut $31 million from Stenger’s proposed budget, a rare occurrence in county government.

Stenger is blocking the council’s plan to increase its own budget this year by $527,385. Much of that money is earmarked to expand the staff of the county auditor, who largely answers to the council. Stenger has blocked any staff expansion and maintained that new Auditor Mark Tucker, a Page ally, is unqualified and should be fired.

Stenger appeared to soften his opposition to Tucker by saying in his order that he would allow the auditor to add one new person to his staff. But Stenger’s order stipulates that the auditor must operate within his office’s 2017 budget, and that any additional spending would require the approval of Stenger, as well as the council.

Stenger emphasized his powers under the county charter in an apparent pushback to Page and council allies who contend that the council needs to exert more clout over county operations.

Stenger’s order also bars spending for the new council post of “legislative director,’’ or for the council’s legal expenses in its court fight with the county executive. The council had filed suit last fall to challenge Stenger’s refusal to hire more staff for the auditor’s office.

Stenger also is blocking roughly $123,000 in additional money that the council had earmarked for the county election board. Stenger said in his order that the board first must justify the additional spending to his office.

